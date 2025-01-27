Scroll To Top
Jeremy Allen White to star as a bisexual man in an upcoming romance for Netflix

Jeremy Allen White
Loredana Sanguiliano/Shutterstock

The Bear hottie is playing a bisexual man whose life is "punctuated by anonymous encounters with men."

You’ve probably had a crush on Jeremy Allen White since he was wearing tank tops on Shameless, but now your queer dreams are coming true because he’s set to star in an upcoming bisexual romance.

He’ll not only be starring as bisexual man Paul in Enigma Variations but will also executive produce the limited series for Netflix, Deadline reports.

According to the official synopsis, “Enigma Variations charts the life of a man named Paul, whose loves remain as consuming and as covetous throughout his adulthood as they were in his adolescence. Whether the setting is southern Italy, where as a boy he has a crush on his parents’ cabinetmaker, or a snowbound campus in New England, where his enduring passion for a girl he’ll meet again and again over the years is punctuated by anonymous encounters with men – whether he’s on a tennis court in Central Park or on a New York sidewalk in early spring. Paul’s attachments are ungraspable, transient, and forever underwritten by raw desire. Ahead of every step Paul takes, his hopes, denials, fears, and regrets are always ready to lay their traps. Yet the dream of love lingers. We may not always know what we want. We may remain enigmas to ourselves and to others. But sooner or later, we discover who we’ve always known we were.”

Enigma Variations is an adaptation of a novel of the same name by André Aciman, who also wrote the book the gay coming of age romance Call Me by Your Name was based on.

Oliver Hermanus is also attached to direct. This won’t be the only gay romance he’s working on this year, his Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor gay period piece History of Sound is set to be released in 2025.

Not only is White currently working on the fourth season of The Bear — for which he has won two Emmys and three Golden Globes to date — but he’s also starring in the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere and the Star Wars movie The Mandelorian & Grogu.

Latest Stories

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

