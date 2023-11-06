15 Steamy Pics of Jeremy Allen White To Prepare For 'The Bear' Season 3

Yes, chef!
Jeremy Allen White has become a household name after playing the character of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto on the FX-Hulu series The Bear. After two critically and commercially successful seasons, this dramedy about up-and-coming chefs in Chicago has been renewed for a third season – and we couldn’t be more excited!
The Bear has further established not only White’s career, but also elevated actors such as Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Lionel Boyce, to name a few. The first season of the show received a whopping 13 Primetime Emmy nominations, making it a bona fide cultural phenomenon.
Before becoming a breakout star on The Bear, White was best known for starring in films and TV shows like Shameless, After Everything, Homecoming, and The Rental. In 2023 alone, the actor is slated to appear in Babak Jalali’s drama Fremont, Christos Nikou’s sci-fi romance Fingernails, and Sean Durkin’s sports biopic The Iron Claw alongside Zac Efron.
