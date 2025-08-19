Austin Butler's sexy new photos have the gays spiraling

Men are showing plenty of body this summer!
After many notable celebs stripped down for sexy photoshoots like Theo James, Jamie Dornan, Hasan Piker, Bruno Alcantara, and more, Austin Butler is now joining the fun in his latest spread for Men's Health Magazine.
In the interview, Butler shows off his very alluring physique and opens up on his thriving acting career since playing Elvis in the iconic biopic.
Naturally, social media had a field day with all of the steamy pics, so check out some of the highlights below.