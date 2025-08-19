Austin Butler's sexy new photos have the gays spiraling

In an unexpected turn of events, it seems that singers Lana Del Rey and Ethel Cain are butting heads online. On Thursday, Rey uploaded a snippet of a song off her upcoming album to Instagram and in the song, she can be heard singing, "Ethel Cain hated my Instagram post / Think it’s cute reenacting my Chicago pose."

The lyrics confused her fans, many of whom were confused as to why she mentioned Cain in the first place. But it seemed like others were in on this seemingly long-simmering drama going on between the two singer-songwriters and it looks like a man is at the center of it all.

In 2022, Rey took a picture with her ex-boyfriend, Jack Donoghue, outside of the Cook County Jail, and not too soon after, Cain posted a photo of herself with Donoghue.

IIn the song, Rey also sings, "The most famous girl at the Waffle House/ I don’t regret it/ The most famous girl at the Waffle House." Many people think that this is a nod to a 2022 profile in the New York Times of Cain that was titled, "The Most Famous Girl at the Waffle House." Just a year later, Rey worked a shift at a Waffle House as a publicity stunt that many are now considering to be shade toward Cain's stint at the restaurant chain.

After the snippet was uploaded, Cain took to her Instagram stories to say that Rey blocked her on the platform.

Rey later cleared some things up in the comments section of @PopBase's Instagram and wrote about why she feels there is bad blood between her and Cain.

"I didn’t know who Ethel was until a few years ago — when someone brought to my attention the disturbing and graphic side-by-side images she would often put up of me next to unflattering creatures and cartoon characters, making constant comments about my weight, I was confused at what she was getting at," the comments read. "Then, when I heard what she was saying behind closed doors from mutual friends and started inserting herself into my personal life, I was definitely disturbed.”

Their beef seems to date all the way back to 2018 when Cain was posting on the CuriousCat platform and uploaded some racist posts that were recently resurfaced, and she's since apologized for. In 2020, she began to criticize Rey online and in interviews after people had repeatedly compared the two artists.

Both of the singers' fans want them to move on from this spat, and everyone is hoping the two will have a Lorde/Charli XCX moment where they work things out on the remix. But, knowing Rey, that doesn't seem likely.