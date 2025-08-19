Skip to content
Austin Butler's sexy new photos have the gays spiraling

The handsome actor is leaving very little to the imagination.

Austin Butler attends the UK Gala Screening in London, England.

Austin Butler attends the UK Gala Screening in London, England.

Dave Benett/WireImage
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishAugust 19 2025 / 5:31 PM
Men are showing plenty of body this summer!

After many notable celebs stripped down for sexy photoshoots like Theo James, Jamie Dornan, Hasan Piker, Bruno Alcantara, and more, Austin Butler is now joining the fun in his latest spread for Men's Health Magazine.

In the interview, Butler shows off his very alluring physique and opens up on his thriving acting career since playing Elvis in the iconic biopic.

Naturally, social media had a field day with all of the steamy pics, so check out some of the highlights below.

Watch Now: Pride Today
