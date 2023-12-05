Scroll To Top
'The Iron Claw' Stars Show Off Their Cheeky Side In New Photo & Twitter Goes Feral

(L to R) Jeremy Allen White, Zac Efron, and Harris Dickinson
Shutterstock

These boys have buns of steel!

The stars of the new sports biopic The Iron Claw are showing off their cheeky assets, and we couldn’t be happier!

Zac Efron (Baywatch), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), and Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness) posed with their buns on display in a new promotional photo for their upcoming film.

In the image, the sexy stars have their backs to the camera with their impressive *ahem* backsides facing out while wearing colorful briefs and ostentatious tops.

According to the official synopsis, The Iron Claw follows “the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.” There were six brothers in total, five of whom all died young from either health issues, tragic accidents, or suicide, causing rumors of a family curse to spread.

While the story of this family is tragic, the promotion from the film is anything but. Not only does this photo spark our imagination, but the trailer is also full of shots of muscular men glistening with sweat. And did you see the video they released of the three stars sensually eating ribs?! We’ll never be the same!

The Iron Claw is written and directed by Sean Durkin and also stars Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Maura Tierney (ER), and Holt McCallany (Mindhunter). The film will premiere in theaters on December 22.

We’re not the only ones who were gagged by the new photo; fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their love for the men’s buns of steel, too.

“Don’t ask me what color anything is,” one person quipped.

“I need Zac omg,” another commented.

“Just choose your player, I'm the prize,” someone else joked.

“Now do it without pants,” another person wrote.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite responses!

Entertainment
biopicgay twitterharris dickinsonjeremy allen whitemoviesportsthe iron clawwrestlingzac efron
Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

