20 'I Hate Gay Halloween Parties' Memes That Will Have You Cackling

For most of the year the internet is a cesspool, but every so often it grants us comedy gold. This Halloween we’ve been blessed with the “I hate gay Halloween” costume meme going viral on X (formerly Twitter), where queer people across the internet are posting their best costumes based on memeable pop culture moments.
The meme starts with the phrase “I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean…” followed by a wild reference that you would only get if you’re chronically online and have spent years watching reality TV.
There are people dressing up as anything from Lady Gaga’s migraine medication ad, to RuPaul’s appearance on the Weakest Link, to a very kinky version of Forrest Gump, and even a hilarious take on Julia Roberts’ famous line from Pretty Woman.
Scroll through to see our favorite examples of this viral joke.
I hate gay Halloween parties like what do you mean you’re hungover Jax Taylor right before he shoplifts at an airport Sunglass Hut from the Season 4 episode 13 cast trip to Hawaii pic.twitter.com/bLugpjOAKZ