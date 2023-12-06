5 Moments From Dan Levy’s 'Good Grief' Trailer That Have Us Weeping With Joy

Gather up all your feelings and a whole bunch of tissues because the trailer for Good Grief has dropped and we are officially in a glass cage of emotions.
The film which is written, directed, and stars the incandescent Dan Levy is set to break our hearts in the best way possible when it drops on Netflix in January.
The film follows Marc (Levy) whose very comfortable life is upended when his husband Oliver (Luke Evans) unexpectedly dies. His two best friends Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel) rally around him in the aftermath of tragedy, and the three embark on a soul-searching trip to Paris where Marc uncovers some hard truths about himself and all of the people he loves.
So, yeah, get ready for feelings. Good Grief arrives on the streamer on January 5 so probably it’s too early to call this the best picture of 2024 — but you know what, we’re doing it anyway. This trailer looks positively incredible with a caliber of acting and filmmaking that deserves all of the buzz. All. Of. It.
That being said there were a few moments that especially had our hearts going pitter-patter. Here’s what stood out to us most.
1. Dan Levy in his leading man era.
Finally! No more hilarious best friend, sidekick, or ensemble. Dan Levy, is, was, and is meant to be the main event. This is just the beginning of his leading man era and we love to see it.
2. Dany Levy and Luke Evans kissing, Who’s been reading our dream journal again?
I mean, are you kidding us? Do you want our hearts to explode? Two our our very favorite out actors are smooshing their faces together. This is what cinematic dreams are made of folks.
3. Every single second that Ruth Negga is on our screen
Goddess, queen, angel, Ruth Negga is here and Sapphics across the world rejoice. She is a delight and a powerhouse and from the looks of this trailer, we are going to get to see both on full display. Every second she is on screen is a gift.
4. The celebration of gay love
At its core, this film is based on a celebration of queer love in all its complex glory. There’s no shame, stigma, or diminishment of gay love here, and what a (bittersweet) relief it is to see it.
5. Dan Levy in knitwear
We’re just going to say it now. Dan Levy’s torso has done more for knitwear than anyone or anything since the knitting needle. Period.
Bonus: Paris! OMG, how gorgeous is this movie?!
Lush and achingly beautiful, this trailer captures the beauty of Paris and the city of love is the perfect backdrop for a tale like this. Gay paree, indeed!
Good Grief premieres on Netflix on January 5. Watch the trailer below.