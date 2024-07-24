10 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' first look pics that prove it's 'Showtime!' again

To say that anticipation for this sequel 36 years in the making is high is a huge understatement — we're not saying that if Beetlejuice Beetlejuice isn’t good we’re going to walk out into the sands of Saturn to be eaten by sandworms, but we're not, not saying that either.
Ok, that’s a little dramatic, but from the looks of these first-look images, we have nothing to worry about.
First of all, it's exciting to see some familiar faces. Michael Keaton reprises the titular role and both Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara are back as Lydia and Delia Deetz, respectively. Plus there are some faces including Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Jenna Ortega starring as Lydia’s daughter Astrid.
This time the Deetz return to their family home following a tragedy and wouldn't you just know it our favorite “bio-exorcist” is still haunting the model in the attic. When Astrid finds the model and releases Beetlejuice again, well it's not only “showtime” here, a portal to the Afterlife opens and there is trouble in both realms.
Now this is the kind of gothy shenanigans we live (un-die?) for. Keep scrolling for a sneak peek of what's to come when Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits theaters on September 4.
Warner Bros. Pictures
