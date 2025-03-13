The 'Lilo & Stitch' live-action trailer is here, and one detail leaves fans furious

Disney just dropped the first trailer for its next live-action remake of a beloved animated film, and fans are not happy about one specific change.

Lilo & Stitch, the 2002 cartoon movie about a lonely Hawaiian girl who adopts a small “dog” named Stitch, who turns out to be a genetic experiment from an alien planet, is the next in line for the live-action treatment, which means actors will be playing characters who were formerly only in animated form.

But one beloved character from the movie got more than a simple redesign, and fans think the change is a sign of how much more conservative this country has gotten since the original premiered.

In the film, Stitch is on the run after escaping his planet, and Pleakley, a skinny, one-eyed green alien and self-proclaimed “Earth expert,” is intent on capturing the little blue creature alongside his reluctant alien partner Jumba Jookiba. While searching for Stitch, Pleakley cross-dresses as a human woman in a comically bad attempt at blending in.

Fans loved Pleakley in drag and were looking forward to seeing an updated interpretation of the character, but it seems like Disney might feel differently because, in the new trailer, Pleakley uses a digital skin to appear as a human man instead of cross-dressing as a disguise. Much like all of Disney’s remakes, Lilo & Stitch will be a nearly shot-for-shot recreation of the original only instead of a lovable crossdressing animated character, Pleakely will be played by Billy Magnussen, and Jumba will be played by Zach Galifianakis.

This isn’t the first time Disney has removed LGBTQ+ representation from one of their properties. The company cut a transgender storyline from the Disney+ series Win or Lose, and The Acolyte, the first Star Wars show made a lesbian, was axed after a single season. Disney has also been rolling back DEI initiatives since Donald Trump took office and drastically scaled back the content warnings on older films that have racist or culturally insensitive depictions. Fans have taken to social media in droves to voice their immense displeasure at the crossdressing erasure that seems to be at play in the trailer. Some people are angry that Pleakley doesn’t look “cunty” in the trailer, while others think that “Disney wants to appease transphobes” and that the change is a sign of “rising fascism.” People are also upset that they are getting cheated out of seeing Jumba and Pleakley pretend to be a married couple because it wouldn’t be allowed in “Trump’s America.” Keep scrolling to see more reactions to Pleakley being turned into a straight white man.

"no married couple jumba and pleakley allowed in trump’s america"

"the decuntification of pleakley is a tragedy BUT also jumba shouldve been played by a black fat actor!!!!"

"Pleakley having a human form and not crossdressing is a sign of rising fascism btw"

"Why is Pleakley NOT in drag? Why isn’t he serving cunt? The whole joke is that he and Jumbaa do NOT blend in at all also Lilo needs to be WAY weirder, and the ice cream guy should be a sunburned white guy on vacation because Lilo takes photos of the white tourists because the white tourists all gawk at her and the native Hawaiians, so she takes their photos like they take photos of her and her culture like it’s some gimmick."

"You’re telling me we won’t be seeing the original Queen of Drag Pleakley serving looks all the time! RuPaul was shook!"

"why is pleakley looking like that? He is supposed to be cunty"

"they gave pleakley normal human disguises instead of their girly dress ups? CHOPP"

"why was pleakley transformed into an actual human and does it imply he’s not gonna have his wig? 0/10 movie ruined"

"This is REALLY cute, I’m gonna need some more Jumba and Pleakley though and what I’m not gonna stand for is the crossdressing erasure! I want aliens in wigs, lippy, a mustache & glasses in dresses! If people can believe stitch is dog they can believe in crossdressing aliens!"

"EPIC LOSS PLEAKLEY ISN'T IN DRAG!"

"I just realized that they had Pleakley disguised as a human man when in the movie and the series he’d always have cute femme disguises. It’s official this remake sucks."

"They took away Pleakley's drag disguises?!?!?!? COWARDS!"