Scroll To Top
Politics

Disney Omits 'Gay' Lyric From Song During Florida Theme Park Performance

Disney Omits 'Gay' Lyric From Song During Florida Theme Park Performance

Disney LGBTQ+
Shutterstock

Is Disney World joining the ”don’t say gay” movement in Florida?

@andrewjstillman

Throughout Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill controversy, Disney World has been vocal about its support for the LGBTQ+ community. However, according to a report from Inside the Magic, they may be singing a different tune this holiday season.

During the inaugural Disney Jollywood Nights after-hours event at the park, conservatives seem to be winning more of the battle as the Walt Disney World Resort allegedly omitted or replaced any lyrics containing the words “gay” and “queer.”

The event, which brought together fan-favorite Disney characters to celebrate the magic of old Hollywood, had a few hiccups during its first evening, which runs on selected dates through December 20. Attendees complained of long lines, limited merchandise, a messy check-in experience, and a limited ability for meet and greets with the characters.

One of the highlights of the Jollywood nights is the exclusive stage shows created by the Walt Disney Imagineers at the Theater of the Stars and the Hyperion Theater. The Disney Holidays in Hollywood show combines vintage holiday specials and The Nightmare Before Christmas becomes a sing-along.

Although both shows feature holiday music, the Disney Holidays in Hollywood show purposefully omitted the word “gay.”

Inside the Magic reports that on the Monday, December 4 performance, during Mickey and Minnie Mouse’s portion, Mickey sang a traditional version of “O Christmas Tree.” However, Minnie changed the lyrics to “Deck the Halls” right after.

The original lyrics read, “Don we now our gay apparel… Troll the ancient Yule-tide carol,” and were reportedly changed to, “Don we now our cozy sweaters… I can think of nothing better.”

The original song utilizes the “happy” or “cheerful” definition of the word “gay,” but many people disagree with changing the lyrics just to quell the backlash.

Regardless of Disney’s reasonings for caving to conservative pressure, the company as a whole still maintains public support for the LGBTQ+ community. Those interested in purchasing tickets for the remaining shows can do so here.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsDisneyGayEntertainmentGeek
disney worlddon't say gayfloridaron desantisholidayconservativesconservative backlashdisneyDisney
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

86 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

10 Erogenous Zones On Guys You Probably Didn't Know About
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

10 Erogenous Zones On Guys You Probably Didn't Know About

Karan Brar, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

23 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio