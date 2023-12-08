Disney Omits 'Gay' Lyric From Song During Florida Theme Park Performance

Throughout Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill controversy, Disney World has been vocal about its support for the LGBTQ+ community. However, according to a report from Inside the Magic, they may be singing a different tune this holiday season.

During the inaugural Disney Jollywood Nights after-hours event at the park, conservatives seem to be winning more of the battle as the Walt Disney World Resort allegedly omitted or replaced any lyrics containing the words “gay” and “queer.”

The event, which brought together fan-favorite Disney characters to celebrate the magic of old Hollywood, had a few hiccups during its first evening, which runs on selected dates through December 20. Attendees complained of long lines, limited merchandise, a messy check-in experience, and a limited ability for meet and greets with the characters.

One of the highlights of the Jollywood nights is the exclusive stage shows created by the Walt Disney Imagineers at the Theater of the Stars and the Hyperion Theater. The Disney Holidays in Hollywood show combines vintage holiday specials and The Nightmare Before Christmas becomes a sing-along.

Although both shows feature holiday music, the Disney Holidays in Hollywood show purposefully omitted the word “gay.”

Inside the Magic reports that on the Monday, December 4 performance, during Mickey and Minnie Mouse’s portion, Mickey sang a traditional version of “O Christmas Tree.” However, Minnie changed the lyrics to “Deck the Halls” right after.

The original lyrics read, “Don we now our gay apparel… Troll the ancient Yule-tide carol,” and were reportedly changed to, “Don we now our cozy sweaters… I can think of nothing better.”

The original song utilizes the “happy” or “cheerful” definition of the word “gay,” but many people disagree with changing the lyrics just to quell the backlash.

Regardless of Disney’s reasonings for caving to conservative pressure, the company as a whole still maintains public support for the LGBTQ+ community. Those interested in purchasing tickets for the remaining shows can do so here.