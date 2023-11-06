5 Reasons You Need To See The Steamy New Gay Netflix Movie Nuovo Olimpo





This sexy romance is all about hope and love Netflix Turkish-Italian director Ferzan Ozpetek (Ignorant Fairies, Loose Cannons) premiered his latest gay romance, Nuovo Olimpo (New Olympus) at the Rome Film Festival on October 22. As of the first of November, it is also available to stream on Netflix. The plot follows two young 25-year-olds in late-70s Rome who meet, fall madly in love, and are separated for 30 years as they chase the hope of finding each other. Starring Damian Gavino as Enea and Andrea Di Luigi as Pietro, here are five reasons you should give this movie a go.

1. It's semi-autobiographical Netflix This is Ozpetek’s fourteenth overall feature film and his first with Netflix. He explained that portions of the film are “autobiographical in one way or another,” although he didn’t intend it to be so.

2. The backdrop for the film is both aesthetically pleasing and educational Netflix Since the film takes place in late-'70s Rome and was filmed there as well, the scenery alone is a great aspect of the movie. However, it also takes place during a time of state-sanctioned violence against LGBTQIA+ people, so although it’s not the most pleasant storyline, it at least reminds us of what we’ve been through.

3. The actors are remarkable Netflix Not only are Gavin and Di Luigi easy on the eyes, they also put on incredible performances in their prospective roles. As the film explores love and loss, their compelling performances are a driving force behind the narrative.

4. It reminds us to stay hopeful Netflix Since the story covers a 30-year love affair of two wandering souls always on the hunt for each other, it’s an inspiring story that reminds us never to give up hope, especially when it comes to love. That may be easier at some times than others, but the journey the characters go through to find each other reminds us there’s always someone worth fighting for.