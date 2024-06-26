10 Pixar characters we decided are gay

Get ready for a brand new rainbow world, Pixar fans!
Courtesy of Pixar
Far before Finding Dory gave us a lesbian couple or Onward gave us Officer Spector we've been on the lookout for queer characters in our favorite films. And so, here are 10 Pixar characters we're pretty sure are queer.
10. Sadness from 'Inside Out'
Let's be real, any lesbian trying to emotionally invest in lesbian TV characters in recent years has quite literally turned into Sadness at some point. Maybe we're taking this a little too personally, but this very recent venture from Pixar hit a little too close to home.
9. Heimlich from 'A Bug's Life'
Courtesy of Pixar
This circus performing caterpillar-turned-beautiful butterfly just wanted to have a nice life and leave the haters behind. Also, this serves as a great reminder that you should definitely re-watch the forgotten classic that is A Bug's Life.
8. Violet from 'The Incredibles'
Courtesy of Pixar
Let's be real, at one point or another, who hasn't had a crush on a cartoon? For some little queer kids, it was Violet, whose mysterious dark aura, half-hidden face under badass Pixar hair, and Sara Vowell vocals won us over immediately. The Incredibles' sequel has been a long time coming, but it couldn't possibly be more super it if it also involved Violet's coming out.
7. Merida from 'Brave'
Courtesy of Pixar
Merida fought tooth and claw (quite literally) to be in control of her marriage prospects, and we sure as hell hope that when she was granted the right to choose her own partner, she changed her fate to lesbianism.
6. Slinky Dog in 'Toy Stories 1, 2, and 3'
Courtesy of Pixar
This is the msot sexual we'll ever get in an article about mostly G-rated cartoons, but we just can't let it go that Slinky Dog is both a top and a bottom.
5. Some car somewhere in 'Cars'
Courtesy of Pixar
So many Cars films, so many probably gay cars. After all, if these cars are going to have love interests, then we assume somewhat similar statistics apply and that they're are not forced to conform to any particular car sexuality. Representation comes in all forms, after all.
4. Sully from 'Monsters Inc'
Courtesy of Pixar
We all know and love James P. Sullivan, but maybe we love him all that much more because he's definitely Pixar's version of a bear.
3. These pelicans from 'Finding Nemo'
Courtesy of Pixar
Hey, maybe the Finding Nemo franchise has been setting us for a same-sex couple for a while. Who's to say these two pelicans weren't out for a romantic, moonlit swim together before that errant bubble ruined the evening? There's just no way of knowing, so we've decided they're in love.
2. Kevin from 'Up'
Courtesy of Pixar
Look at Kevin. He's just straight up a walking Pride parade. Which reminds us: happy Pride month from all these potentially LGBT Pixar characters!
1. Riley from "Inside Out 1 and 2'
Let's not argue. Let's just face facts, Inside Out 3 is going to need to add a new emotion: lesbian chaos.