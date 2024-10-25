Scroll To Top
First look at the super queer zombie comedy 'Queens of the Dead' and we're SCREAMING

First look at the Katy O'Brian starring queer zombie comedy 'Queens of the Dead' & we're SCREAMING

'Queens of the Dead' gets international representation and releases first image
Charades Films

Is this the queer zombie horror movie we never thought we'd get?

@andrewjstillman

We thought Tubi's vampire movie Slay was the pinnacle of queer horror representation, but it looks like we're about to get another epic dose of queer horror with the upcoming zombie comedy Queens of the Dead.

Deadline just released the first promotional image for the film directed by Tina Romero — daughter of legendary director George A. Romero — and it looks so queer we can't wait until we get a trailer!

The plot revolves around a group of drag queens, frenemies, and club kids who must come together and fight the "brain-thirsty undead" after a zombie apocalypse breaks out during a giant warehouse party.

Not only does that sound incredibly fun, but the cast list, released earlier this year, is stacked with notable queer actors. Katy O'Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), Margaret Cho (Fire Island), Dominique Jackson (Pose), Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story), Nina West (RuPaul's Drag Race), and Jaquel Spivey (Mean Girls) are all staring in this horror comedy. The project acquired international sales rights from Charades.

Romero has cited her father, best known for directing horror classic Night of the Living Dead, as one of her greatest influences both in film and in life, and described Queens of the Dead as a tribute not only to the spirit of drag, but also to the continuation of the Romero legacy aiming to redefine the zombie genre.

“With Charades joining us, we’re excited to carry on that tradition, bringing a blend of outrageous humor and glamor to the undead in a way that’s never been done before,” she said.

Yohann Comte, chairman of the Paris-based Charades, echoed the statement by saying, “This project fits perfectly into the DNA of Charades: a talented director who enjoys subverting genre conventions and revealing a universe that is uniquely her own, featuring a five-star cast.”

Charades obtained Queens of the Dead just ahead of the 2024 American Film Market (AFM), which will run from November 5-10, though it is unclear if the film will make its debut there. Outside of the film festival, no official release date has been set yet for the film.

