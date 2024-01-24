Margaret Cho is blasting Republicans on her upcoming tour and we're here for it

She's got something to say!

Margaret Cho is a critically-acclaimed stand-up comedian and actress known for her roles in Fire Island, 30 Rock, and All-American Girl.

This year, the star is going back to her roots by visiting cities all across the nation to crack plenty of jokes as to why she's mad at the current political situation in the United States. The title of her tour? Live and LIVID!

From anti-LGBTQ+ legislation sweeping the country to hateful rhetoric becoming a normal occurrence, Cho is ready to set these people (the far right) straight.

"This is an amazing time to tour. It's an election year. I just want to protect drag queens. I grew up in drag. I've been around drag my entire life. It's something that is a constitutional right. We need drag for the children! We need this for the child in us," Cho tells PRIDE.

Cho also doesn't care if she's ruffling some feathers on this new tour. She believes her visibility and vibrant Pride is very needed, especially as people head to the voter booths later this year.

"This is one of the things I'm livid about. We get very drained having to fight against all of the homophobia, transphobia, and all of these really dangerous things that exist against us. Don't try her!"

The actress is also prioritizing tour dates in the Midwest and Florida as she hopes people will overturn all of the proposed laws that are targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

"I don't want to abandon a whole state of people who need this message. They need our voice. To ban gayness from Florida? I mean, Madonna had a house there. Isn't that where The Golden Girls is set? I think it's gayer than most!"

Thankfully, Cho isn't alone in her fight for equality. She's looking to the younger batch of voters and Gen Z to help push the USA in the right direction.

"Gen Z's going to save the day. They're wiser and way more informed. They grew up with less bias than the rest of us. I actually learn from Gen Z more than any other generation. They're able to teach old dogs like myself. I'm relying on Gen Z to save us, because we need saving."

Fans can get tickets to see Margaret Cho on tour by visiting her website. To see the full interview, check out the video below.