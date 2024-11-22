Scroll To Top
Celebrities

Comic Anthony Jeselnik opens up about his sexuality — is he a bi king?

Comic Anthony Jeselnik opens up about his sexuality — is he a bi king?

Anthony Jeselnik
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The comic revealed the personal reason behind stepping away from a bisexual project he was developing.

In a rare moment of candor, stand-up comic Anthony Jeselnik spoke about his sexuality in a new interview, which has us wondering if he just came out as bisexual.

During a long interview with Vulture to promote his upcoming Netflix special Bones and All, the 45-year-old comedian opened up about the reason he quit a project about bisexuality and gave an honest, if vague, window into his own sexuality.

In the past, Jeselnik — who at one point dated fellow comedian, Amy Schumer — has tried to keep his private life out of the spotlight but has spoken about women he’s dated in past interviews and even in his stand-up routines, Queerty reports.

Back in 2014, Jeselnik was developing a show for FX, which he described in the Vulture profile as being like a “bisexualLouie.” But he had second thoughts about his involvement and ultimately decided to walk away — and gave back the money — even after the network told him he could write the scripts without having to star in the show.

“I said, ‘You know what? I don’t even want to work on this anymore. I don’t want to do a narrative, I don’t want to talk about sexuality. It doesn’t really benefit my comedy.’ Writing the story, writing all the characters, it was like, This is too much,” Jeselnik explained.

When interviewer Kathryn VanArendonk asked if the character in the show was based on his own life or someone he created, he replied, “A little of both. It would’ve been someone figuring out their sexuality later.”

Jeselnik didn’t seem ready to elaborate, but when pushed about whether this was an experience he was familiar with, he said, “Sure. Yeah.”

VanArendonk then asks if the reason he left the project was because he didn’t his sexuality to be part of his identity as a comedian. “I didn’t really have a comedic angle on it,” Jeselnik answered. “It was like, Oh, maybe I’m gonna try this out. Then I was like, No, I don’t really have anything to say about it, so maybe it’s someone else’s story to tell. Or just … Yeah, it never really came together, and no one really gave a sh—t.”

Jeselnik posted a link to the profile on his Instagram stories, so he clearly approves of the article, but it looks like we may have to keep waiting for him to be more frank about his sexuality.

Bones and All premieres on Netflix on November 26, 2024.

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesComingOutBisexual
stand-upanthony jeselnikbisexualcomediancomedyinterviewnetflix specialsexualityvulture
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio