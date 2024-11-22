Comic Anthony Jeselnik opens up about his sexuality — is he a bi king?

In a rare moment of candor, stand-up comic Anthony Jeselnik spoke about his sexuality in a new interview, which has us wondering if he just came out as bisexual.
During a long interview with Vulture to promote his upcoming Netflix special Bones and All, the 45-year-old comedian opened up about the reason he quit a project about bisexuality and gave an honest, if vague, window into his own sexuality.
In the past, Jeselnik — who at one point dated fellow comedian, Amy Schumer — has tried to keep his private life out of the spotlight but has spoken about women he’s dated in past interviews and even in his stand-up routines, Queerty reports.
Back in 2014, Jeselnik was developing a show for FX, which he described in the Vulture profile as being like a “bisexualLouie.” But he had second thoughts about his involvement and ultimately decided to walk away — and gave back the money — even after the network told him he could write the scripts without having to star in the show.
“I said, ‘You know what? I don’t even want to work on this anymore. I don’t want to do a narrative, I don’t want to talk about sexuality. It doesn’t really benefit my comedy.’ Writing the story, writing all the characters, it was like, This is too much,” Jeselnik explained.
When interviewer Kathryn VanArendonk asked if the character in the show was based on his own life or someone he created, he replied, “A little of both. It would’ve been someone figuring out their sexuality later.”
Jeselnik didn’t seem ready to elaborate, but when pushed about whether this was an experience he was familiar with, he said, “Sure. Yeah.”
VanArendonk then asks if the reason he left the project was because he didn’t his sexuality to be part of his identity as a comedian. “I didn’t really have a comedic angle on it,” Jeselnik answered. “It was like, Oh, maybe I’m gonna try this out. Then I was like, No, I don’t really have anything to say about it, so maybe it’s someone else’s story to tell. Or just … Yeah, it never really came together, and no one really gave a sh—t.”
Jeselnik posted a link to the profile on his Instagram stories, so he clearly approves of the article, but it looks like we may have to keep waiting for him to be more frank about his sexuality.
Bones and All premieres on Netflix on November 26, 2024.