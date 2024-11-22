Comic Anthony Jeselnik opens up about his sexuality — is he a bi king?

In a rare moment of candor, stand-up comic Anthony Jeselnik spoke about his sexuality in a new interview, which has us wondering if he just came out as bisexual.

During a long interview with Vulture to promote his upcoming Netflix special Bones and All, the 45-year-old comedian opened up about the reason he quit a project about bisexuality and gave an honest, if vague, window into his own sexuality.

In the past, Jeselnik — who at one point dated fellow comedian, Amy Schumer — has tried to keep his private life out of the spotlight but has spoken about women he’s dated in past interviews and even in his stand-up routines, Queerty reports.

Back in 2014, Jeselnik was developing a show for FX, which he described in the Vulture profile as being like a “bisexualLouie.” But he had second thoughts about his involvement and ultimately decided to walk away — and gave back the money — even after the network told him he could write the scripts without having to star in the show.

“I said, ‘You know what? I don’t even want to work on this anymore. I don’t want to do a narrative, I don’t want to talk about sexuality. It doesn’t really benefit my comedy.’ Writing the story, writing all the characters, it was like, This is too much,” Jeselnik explained.