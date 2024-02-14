A country radio station allegedly refused to play Beyoncé's new songs

Not yeehaw enough for country radio stations, huh?

Beyoncé has officially entered her Act II era, which had been teased for a long time but was only officially confirmed following her commercial spot at the 2024 Super Bowl telecast on Sunday, Feb. 11. Following the announcement of Act II — which made it clear that this album is within the genre of country music — Beyoncé released two country songs, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.”

However, a fan shared an X post with what appears to be an email from a country radio station allegedly refusing to play Beyoncé’s new songs. “Hi — we do not play Beyoncé on KYKC as we are a country music station. Thank you,” the alleged email response reads.

This X user (@jussatto) wrote in the post: “I requested ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ at my local country radio station (KYKC) and after requesting, I received an email from the radio station stating ‘We do not play Beyoncé on KYKC as we are a country music station.’”