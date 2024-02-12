Scroll To Top
10 gay moments you missed if you skipped the Super Bowl

reba mcentire cynthia erivo beyonce
NFL/YouTube; Universal Pictures; Verizon/YouTube

Forget the game--here's what you actually missed.

rachelkiley

The big football thing took place this weekend, and straight people and sports gays were seated, enjoying their version of the Grammys. But as it turned out, CBS and the NFL took pity on the non-sports queers who got roped into watching a bunch of sweaty men run at one another for hours and threw us a bone every now and then to keep us entertained.

So for those who sashayed away from those riotous Super Bowl parties and found something more peaceful to do with your Sunday night, here are the highlights of things you may actually care about that took place during the game.

1. The first 'Wicked' trailer is here.

2. Beyoncé announced a new album?? AND starred in a Verizon commercial.

3. This tweet brought to you by Lady Gaga’s presence at the Super Bowl.

4. The Puppy Bowl always deserves a shout out.

5. Reba sang the National Anthem...but also, these pictures.

6. We got Aubrey Plaza in a commercial…

7. …and Dan Levy in a commercial…

8. …AND Kate McKinnon in a commercial.

9. The Deadpool trailer made a pegging joke.

10. And Usher's halftime show was on point.

And as a little bonus, we got to throw it back to the best fake ad of all time:

Latest Stories

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

