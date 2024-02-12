10 Beyoncé collabs we NEED on the ‘Act II’ album

Did you hear the sound of a million gays screaming in unison last night? Yeah, that was probably the moment that Beyoncé announced that her follow-up to Renaissance was coming. That’s right, Act II is on the way and it's reportedly country-rock themed. We even got a couple of teases for songs on the album, “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages.”

While this is being considered as a departure from the Bey we know, this is a singer from Houston, Texas who has released country songs like “Daddy Lessons” on 2016’s Lemonade. So we’re obviously thrilled to see her fully immersing herself in this genre of music. In the meantime, this also got us thinking about all the potential collabs that this new musical path opens up — as we know, Renaissance was packed with icons!

But who would she feature on a country album? We have THOUGHTS! These collaborations would not only give us life, they would literally heal nature. Here’s who we wanna see when that album drops on March 29.

Brandi Carlile Shutterstock If you want Sapphic girlies to spontaneously combust then a Brandi/Bey collab is a must. Can you imagine these smoky sensual vocals in harmony? Verbal scissoring. OK moving on before things get awkward — well more awkward.

Megan Thee Stallion Shutterstock Megan won. This Texan rapper would also be a fantastic collab for Act II.

Orville Peck If Renaissance’s featured artist list is any indication Bey lives for a queer collab. This Queen Bey country album would be even more incredible with the gay country singer Orville Peck. Just think of the fringe costume potential in the music video alone! We must have it.

Kacey Musgraves Shutterstock It’s time for these two Texan queens' musical worlds to collide. Kacey’s dreamy voice is the perfect pairing with the languid tempo tracks Bey has already teased. Is it too much to say that if they sang together The Lone Star State would turn gay overnight:? Probably, but let’s try it and see anyway.

Lil Nas X Shutterstock Sure we all know Lil Nas X as the Devil-lap-dancing or crucified provocateur he has become but a collab with Bey would take him back to his country roots because, if you recall, before he was riding a stripper pole to hell he was riding a horse to “Old Town Road.”

Dolly Parton Shutterstock Honestly, this may just be too much star power for one song. The power of Beyoncé and Dolly Parton on a song well that could cause an entire generation to spontaneously turn gay. But seriously imagine a reworked ‘Jolene’ with these two singing a duet in the style of ‘The Boys is Mine.’ We would have to retire the word ‘iconic.”

Tracy Chapman Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Tracy Chapman is having a well-deserved moment and while we gays of a certain age cough cough have been knowing for years that she is an icon, it’s great to see a younger generation getting their Chapman education. So why not take that to the next level by teaming up with Bey? Let's just say if this happens we will be getting in our car and driving fast to pick our copy of the album.

The Chicks James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images The Chicks and Beyoncé have collaborated in the past on “Daddy Lessons” which proved that this was a musical marriage we can get behind. With a new country album on the way, we can’t help but feel like we are due for a brand-new duet.

Maren Morris Natasha Moustache/Getty Images This country star is a true ally, unafraid to let the transphobes have it. So of course we want nothing but nice things for the “The Middle” singer and it doesn’t get any nicer than a feature credit on what is sure to be one of the biggest albums of the year — if not all time.

Lady Gaga Shutterstock We would live for a “Telephone: Part 3” but honestly Gaga’s ‘Joanne’ era was iconic and the perfect way to blend with Bey’s new musical direction. Bring back the cowboy hats!