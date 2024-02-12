Scroll To Top
Music

10 Beyoncé collabs we NEED on the ‘Act II’ album

10 Beyoncé collabs we NEED on the ‘Act II’ album

Brandi Carlile; Beyoncé; Orville Peck
Shutterstock; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Shutterstock

If these duets happen, nature will heal.

rachiepants

Did you hear the sound of a million gays screaming in unison last night? Yeah, that was probably the moment that Beyoncé announced that her follow-up to Renaissance was coming. That’s right, Act II is on the way and it's reportedly country-rock themed. We even got a couple of teases for songs on the album, “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages.”

While this is being considered as a departure from the Bey we know, this is a singer from Houston, Texas who has released country songs like “Daddy Lessons” on 2016’s Lemonade. So we’re obviously thrilled to see her fully immersing herself in this genre of music. In the meantime, this also got us thinking about all the potential collabs that this new musical path opens up — as we know, Renaissance was packed with icons!

But who would she feature on a country album? We have THOUGHTS! These collaborations would not only give us life, they would literally heal nature. Here’s who we wanna see when that album drops on March 29.

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile

Shutterstock

If you want Sapphic girlies to spontaneously combust then a Brandi/Bey collab is a must. Can you imagine these smoky sensual vocals in harmony? Verbal scissoring. OK moving on before things get awkward — well more awkward.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion

Shutterstock

Megan won. This Texan rapper would also be a fantastic collab for Act II.

Orville Peck

If Renaissance’s featured artist list is any indication Bey lives for a queer collab. This Queen Bey country album would be even more incredible with the gay country singer Orville Peck. Just think of the fringe costume potential in the music video alone! We must have it.

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves

Shutterstock

It’s time for these two Texan queens' musical worlds to collide. Kacey’s dreamy voice is the perfect pairing with the languid tempo tracks Bey has already teased. Is it too much to say that if they sang together The Lone Star State would turn gay overnight:? Probably, but let’s try it and see anyway.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X

Shutterstock

Sure we all know Lil Nas X as the Devil-lap-dancing or crucified provocateur he has become but a collab with Bey would take him back to his country roots because, if you recall, before he was riding a stripper pole to hell he was riding a horse to “Old Town Road.”

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton

Shutterstock

Honestly, this may just be too much star power for one song. The power of Beyoncé and Dolly Parton on a song well that could cause an entire generation to spontaneously turn gay. But seriously imagine a reworked ‘Jolene’ with these two singing a duet in the style of ‘The Boys is Mine.’ We would have to retire the word ‘iconic.”

Tracy Chapman

Tracy Chapman

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tracy Chapman is having a well-deserved moment and while we gays of a certain age cough cough have been knowing for years that she is an icon, it’s great to see a younger generation getting their Chapman education. So why not take that to the next level by teaming up with Bey? Let's just say if this happens we will be getting in our car and driving fast to pick our copy of the album.

The Chicks

The Chicks

James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

The Chicks and Beyoncé have collaborated in the past on “Daddy Lessons” which proved that this was a musical marriage we can get behind. With a new country album on the way, we can’t help but feel like we are due for a brand-new duet.

Maren Morris

Maren Morris

Natasha Moustache/Getty Images

This country star is a true ally, unafraid to let the transphobes have it. So of course we want nothing but nice things for the “The Middle” singer and it doesn’t get any nicer than a feature credit on what is sure to be one of the biggest albums of the year — if not all time.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Shutterstock

We would live for a “Telephone: Part 3” but honestly Gaga’s ‘Joanne’ era was iconic and the perfect way to blend with Bey’s new musical direction. Bring back the cowboy hats!

Bonus: Taylor Swift

Beyonce and Taylor Swift

John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS

Could you even imagine, they two have been stanning and supporting each other in recent years, but what if this mutual fangirling turned into the musical collaboration of our dreams? Gay heavy breathing intensifies. Taylor returning to her country roots along Queen Bey is the thing LGBTQ+ dreams are made of.

MusicBeyoncéCelebrities
beyoncébrandi carlilelil nas xmaren morrismegan thee stallionorville pecktaylor swiftdolly partonkacey musgraveslady gagathe chickstracy chapman
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio