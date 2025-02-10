Lucy Dacus debuts 'Best Guess' music video packed with 'hot mascs' she cast from TikTok

In January, Lucy Dacus put out a call for "hot mascs" to be in her new music video. And now, it’s finally here — and it was worth the wait

Fans were freaking out at the start of the year when Dacus made the savvy decision to use TikTok for her open casting call.

"I am seeking some people to be in the music video for this song," she wrote as her latest song, "Best Guess," played.

Everyone interested was invited to upload a TikTok using the corresponding audio. Her team would pore over them to find people who "are smooth or suave or can pretend to be."

The results did not disappoint.

The final video features a handful of familiar faces — Dacus herself, along with Cara Delevingne, Towa Bird, MUNA’s Naomi McPherson, and Grey’s Anatomy actor E.R. Fightmaster are all front and center throughout. But the diverse group of hot mascs Dacus wound up casting from TikTok are much more than background fodder.

@lucydacus best guess feb ten While there’s no specific narrative at play here, we are instead treated to a variety of scenes of everyone partaking in activities that are traditionally viewed as masculine. Donning suits, they play a game of poker, led by Delevingne. Stripping down to undershirts (and sometimes less), others reenact being in a gym alongside Fightmaster. Beyond that, there’s pool, darts, arm wrestling, and moments where everyone gets their close-ups. All, of course, while Dacus looks on appreciatively, singing, "You are my pack a day / You are my favorite place / You were my best friend before you were / My best guess at the future." It somehow manages to pull off being both adorable and hot at the same time, which feels like the perfect crossover vibes for Dacus’s intended audience. But don't take our word for it; you're definitely going to want to check this one out for yourself.