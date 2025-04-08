Lucy Dacus and Katie Gavin recreated THIS lesbian iconic magazine cover

Lucy Dacus and MUNA's Katie Gavin are taking us right back to the '90s with a recreation of an iconic magazine cover from sapphic history.

Gracing the April 2025 cover of Alternative Press, Dacus donned menswear as she relaxed in a barber’s chair. Meanwhile, Gavin, in a swimsuit and boots, held a razor to her neck, prepared to give the "Best Guess" singer a shave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lesbianly online (@sapphic_sandwich) If this feels familiar, it’s because it’s the same cover Vanity Fair did 32 years ago — only with k.d. lang and Cindy Crawford subverting gender norms. This modern take is a cheeky, gorgeous callback to a truly iconic moment in queer pop culture. The original made space for butch-femme imagery in a mainstream magazine in a time when "lesbian" was still treated as a dirty word and years before Laura Dern’s career took a temporary dive for even guest starring as one in the infamous coming out episode of Ellen.