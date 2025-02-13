Meet all of the hot mascs in Lucy Dacus' 'Best Guess' music video

Stills from Lucy Dacus' "Best Guess" music video.
Footage still via Lucy Dacus
Fans of hot mascs, your time has finally come!
Lucy Dacus released a music video earlier this week for her song “Best Guess” with a group of “hot mascs” she found by putting out a casting call on TikTok.
And it worked like gangbusters because the video features 17 hot mascs, including well-known queer celebs like Cara Delevingne, Towa Bird, and E.R. Fightmaster as well as popular social media influencers and total unknowns.
The video is undeniably steamy with those hot mascs wearing suits while boxing, playing poker, and shooting pool. The video is so sexy you’re going to want to know exactly who all the stars are!
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne is a model, actress, and musician who has appeared in Suicide Squad, Only Murders in the Building (where she played an artist who dates Selena Gomez’s character), and Orange is the New Black.
Follow Cara Delevigne on Instagram.
E.R. Fightmaster (they/them)
E.R. Fightmaster is an actor, producer, and writer who is best known for their role on Grey’s Anatomy and their 2023 album Violence.
Follow E.R. Fightmaster on Instagram and TikTok.
Towa Bird
Towa Bird is an up-and-coming British singer-songwriter. She was on of the openers for the north American leg of Reneé Rapp's Snow Hard Feelings Tour in 2023 and is currently dating the Mean Girls star.
Follow Towa Bird on Instagram and TikTok.
Christina Moreland
Christina Moreland is an illustrator, brand designer, and animator who has worked for Sony Music, Co-Op, and Coinbase and designed the Outside with Pride collection for REI back in 2022.
Follow Christina Moreland on Instagram.
Elio Kennedy-Yoon
Elio Kennedy-Yoon is a TikTok star who rose to fame as part of Havard's a capella goup, the Din & Tonics. Kennedy-Yoon also shared his transition journey and top surgery with his nearly one million followers on TikTok.
Follow Kennedy-Yoon on TikTok.
Natalia Castells Esquivel
Natalia Castells Esquivel is a writer and producer who has worked on popular shows like School Spirits and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Natalia Castells Esquivel on Instagram.
Giovanna "Gio" Ferraro
As of 2019, Gi Giovanna “Gio” Ferraro was a gym owner in Long Beach, California who spent time doing community outreach for people experiencing homelessness, ABC 7 reported.
Follow Ferraro on Instagram.
Janae Holster
Janae Holster is a multi-hyphenate artist who studied ballet, jazz, and hip-hop at USC’s Kaufman School of Dance, where they just received their BFA.
Follow Janae Holster on Instagram.
Lilah Larson
Lilah Larson is a rock musician who has also scored several short films and the 2021 movie Asking for It.
Follow Lilah Larson on Instagram.
Mattie Wesbrouck
Mattie Westbrouck is a popular social media content creator who has 1.5 million followers on Instagram, close to 4 million on YouTube and 11.8 million on TikTok.
Follow Mattie Westbrouck on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.
Naomi McPherson
Naomi McPherson is a musician and one-third of MUNA whose music was featured in the Netflix movie Do Revenge, and they also acted in the Saturday Night Live biopic Saturday Night.
Follow Naomi McPherson on Instagram.
Jaqueline "Jackie" Morfin
Follow Jackie Morfin on Instagram.
Drew Hermes
Follow Drew Hermes on TikTok.
Zee Oumais
Follow Zee Oumais on Instagram.
Jia Yan Lin, Kaly Winslow, and Kristianna La Roda also appeared in the "Best Guess" music video but don't have any presence on social media.