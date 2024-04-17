'RHONJ' star & MAGA queen Siggy Flicker's stepson was just arrested on Jan. 6 charges & we're GRATEFUL

Better late than never!

Siggy Flicker is known for her time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and for her die hard obsession with Donald Trump.

Well, it turns out her entire family kisses the ground Trump walks on and now her stepson might head to prison as a result.

Tyler Campanella was arrested in connection with the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He faces five misdemeanor charges.

Footage obtained by the FBI shows Campanella inside various parts of the Capitol during the insurrection. What's even more terrifying is this guy was apparently wearing a flag featuring the symbol of QAnon as a cape. You can't make this stuff up.

The insurrection may be over three years ago, but as Trump has infamously said multiple times... lock him up!