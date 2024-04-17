Scroll To Top
'RHONJ' star & MAGA queen Siggy Flicker's stepson was just arrested on Jan. 6 charges & we're GRATEFUL

Siggy Flicker & Tyler Campanella
J. Kempin/Getty Images for Extra; U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia

Tyler Campanella will serve time thanks to his criminal activity tied to the insurrection.

rickycornish

Better late than never!

Siggy Flicker is known for her time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and for her die hard obsession with Donald Trump.

Well, it turns out her entire family kisses the ground Trump walks on and now her stepson might head to prison as a result.

Tyler Campanella was arrested in connection with the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He faces five misdemeanor charges.

Footage obtained by the FBI shows Campanella inside various parts of the Capitol during the insurrection. What's even more terrifying is this guy was apparently wearing a flag featuring the symbol of QAnon as a cape. You can't make this stuff up.

The insurrection may be over three years ago, but as Trump has infamously said multiple times... lock him up!

NewspoliticalTVTrumpPolitics
donald trumpcapitol riotreal housewives of new jerseyreality tvrepublican partyrepublicanssiggy flickertyler campanellapolitics
author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

