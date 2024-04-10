Scroll To Top
Politics

Reacher star Alan Ritchson SCATHING takedown of Trump is the best thing we've read all day

'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson's SCATHING takedown of Trump is the best thing we've read all day

Reacher star Alan Ritchson criticized former President Donald Trump
Amazon; Shutterstock

The hunky action-TV star tore down Donald Trump and the Catholic Church in one go!

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has been through many struggles in his life, but one thing he isn't struggling with is finding the words to take down Donald Trump and the Catholic Church!

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the hunky father of three opened up about his struggles with mental health and how his devotion to his faith has led him to be critical of the former president.

In the past, he worried that his outspokenness about his Christian beliefs would cause a stir in Hollywood, but he ultimately did it anyway. "I'm a Christian quite simply because of what Jesus calls us to do," he said. "Love other people until death. It doesn't mean we're all to be hung on a cross, but how can I suffer for you? That is a beautiful thing."

However, the 41-year-old actor said that this message of love is being corrupted by politics, especially by Trump. "Christians today have become the most vitriolic tribe," he explained. "It is so antithetical to what Jesus was calling us to be and to do."

Then, much like his Reacher character, Ritchson went no-holds-barred on the MAGA demagogue who many Christians have sadly aligned themselves with, "Trump is a rapist and a con man, and yet the entire Christian church seems to be treat him like he's their poster child and it's unreal. I don't understand it."

Next, despite being a religious man, Ritchson went after the Catholic Church for its history of systemic abuse. "It's worth saying that the atrocities that are happening in the church that are being actively covered up, even to this day with people not being held accountable, is repulsive," he said. "I can't for one second support the Catholic Church while there are still cardinals, bishops and priests being passed around with known pedophilic tendencies."

Now, if only there were fewer Evangelical Christian conservatives who blindly support Trump and more faith-driven people like Ritchson, we'd probably be looking at a much better political landscape.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsReligionTVEntertainmentCelebrities
entertainmentpoliticstv showalan ritchsoncatholic churchconservative christiandonald trumpreacherreacher star
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

46 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio