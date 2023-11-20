The Best Anal Sex Positions for the Lazy Man





Shutterstock Sex is pretty phenomenal, although I’m sure you already knew that. Sex can be hot, sexy, and passionate. There are few better pleasures in this world than sleeping with a man you’re extremely attracted to and seeing him getting turned on by ravishing your body. And the post-coital euphoria is mindblowing. Endorphins going off in your brain. You feel relaxed, satisfied, and a little sleepy. You feel closer to your partner. But sometimes, you want to have sex without getting all hot and sweaty. Sometimes you and your man just want to have sex so the endorphins go off and you can get a good night's sleep. That’s fine too. There’s nothing wrong with some lazy, tired sex. Here are five anal sex positions for when neither of you want to put in the physical work, but you both want to finish.

Doggy Shutterstock It might not seem like it, but doggy style is actually a great position for when you're feeling lazy. Plus, it's also the only position straight people think gays can do. This is by far the case, but it is one of the most common. If you're newer to bottoming, this is also a good place to start because it allows a little time to explore before you start getting yourself into anything crazy.

Spooning Shutterstock This, hands down, has to be the best sex position for the modern lazy man. Both you and your partner are lying on your side, as if you’re spooning, only one of you is inside the other. You can lie there without thrusting and simply rest inside of him, or you can thrust slowly. Because you’re on your side, and both of you have your weight rested on the bed, it requires very little effort to have sex in this position. And it feels good for both you and him, allowing the top to really get in deep.

Lotus Shutterstock This one doesn't sound easy, but it is. The top sits with his legs crossed in an easy seated position, the bottom sits on top and wraps his legs around. This is a good one for a more intimate setting where you'd like to move slower instead of just pounding it out.

Belly down Shutterstock Have him lie down flat on his belly. You lie on top of him. You can hook your arms underneath his armpits so that they’re resting next to his head. At this point, you can lie down on top of him if you’re tired, or you can casually thrust. Because his weight is flat on the bed, he’s not putting in any effort, and because your weight is nearly all on him, you’re not putting in much effort either.