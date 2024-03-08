Scroll To Top
Our Flag Means Death has 'reached the end of the road' in search for new home

'Our Flag Means Death' has 'reached the end of the road' in search for new home

Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby in Our Flag Means Death which won't return for a third season.
HBO

Creator David Jenkins is raising the white flag on one of our fave queer shows.

Our Flag Means Death has officially been forced to walk the plank!

After HBO canceled the beloved gay pirate show back in January, creator David Jenkins began shopping it around in the hopes of finding a new home for it, but today, he announced that he's "reached the end of the road."

Our Flag Means Death — about the adventures of "Gentleman Pirate" Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) as he blunders his way through swashbuckling adventures and falls head over heels for Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) — ran for two seasons, but there was originally a planned third season to conclude the high seas saga. Now, it looks like fans will never get the chance to see how things ended for the queer pirates.

"I can officially confirm that we've reached the end of the road," Jenkins wrote in an Instagram post. "At least as far as this sweet show is concerned. After many complimentary meetings, conversations, etc it seems there is no alternate home for our crew."

Jenkins went on to thank the fans who immediately started an effort to save it, including a Change.org petition and a #RenewAsACrew social media campaign that bought a billboard in Time Square demanding the show return.

"Thank you to all of you who sent us out with tremendous love and care," he continued. "Your campaign was noticed across the industry. But more importantly it made all of us who worked on this show better able to deal with the loss."

He called the show's dedicated fan base "lovely and earnest" before ending his post with a hopeful message that "we can share something together" again.

Fans of the show — many of whom responded to the positive LGBTQ+ representation — were thrilled when HBO CEO Casey Bloys told the Hollywood Reporter that he supported Our Flag Means Death setting up shop elsewhere. "But I will say, whenever we cancel a show, if a creator can set it up elsewhere, we support them," he said. "That is an option for Our Flag; it didn't make sense for us but it might be for someone else. We let the producers know if they can find a home, we'll be supportive of that."

Sadly, fans will never lay eyes on a third season of the show, but hopefully, Jenkins' next project is just as fabulous and queer as Our Flag Means Death!

TVEntertainment
entertainmentlgbtq+queerqueer tvtv showcanceled showdavid jenkinshboinstagram postlgbtq representationlgbtq+ charactersour flag means deathrhys darbytaika waititi
Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she's not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

