'Our Flag Means Death' has 'reached the end of the road' in search for new home

Our Flag Means Death has officially been forced to walk the plank!

After HBO canceled the beloved gay pirate show back in January, creator David Jenkins began shopping it around in the hopes of finding a new home for it, but today, he announced that he's "reached the end of the road."

Our Flag Means Death — about the adventures of "Gentleman Pirate" Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) as he blunders his way through swashbuckling adventures and falls head over heels for Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) — ran for two seasons, but there was originally a planned third season to conclude the high seas saga. Now, it looks like fans will never get the chance to see how things ended for the queer pirates.

"I can officially confirm that we've reached the end of the road," Jenkins wrote in an Instagram post. "At least as far as this sweet show is concerned. After many complimentary meetings, conversations, etc it seems there is no alternate home for our crew."