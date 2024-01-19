In an attempt to save the gay pirate show Our Flag Means Death, loyal fans of the beloved series have banded together to put up a billboard in Times Square demanding the return show for its planned third and final season.

The popular show — about the swashbuckling adventures of the "Gentleman Pirate" Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) as he learns to be a pirate and ends up falling in love with Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) — has resonated with queer fans who identified with the diverse LGBTQ+ cast of characters.

Now, this devoted fan base has channeled their disappointment that Our Flag Means Death was canceled after only two seasons into a mission to save the show.

In the short time since HBO gave the show the ax, the X group (formerly Twitter) Renew as a Crew — #SaveOFMD, raised money for a digital billboard in Times Square reading "Save Our Flag Means Death," along with the web address renewasacrew.com, that will appear for the next two days.