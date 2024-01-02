15 Latinx Shows Full of Awesome LGBTQ+ Characters

Rubén Angel, better known as Queer Xicano Chisme, is a writer, producer, and performer from South East LA. Catch them being messy on their podcasts: unpacking media on Espoilers Podcast, interviewing cultural creators on Chismology Anthology, and talking politics on Bitter Brown Femmes. He also has a YouTube Channel where he creates entertaining video essays on media and issues affecting Latinxs and QTPOC.