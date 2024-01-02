Scroll To Top

15 Latinx Shows Full of Awesome LGBTQ+ Characters

| 01/02/24
queerxichisme
author avatar

Rubén Angel

Rubén Angel, better known as Queer Xicano Chisme, is a writer, producer, and performer from South East LA. Catch them being messy on their podcasts: unpacking media on Espoilers Podcast, interviewing cultural creators on Chismology Anthology, and talking politics on Bitter Brown Femmes. He also has a YouTube Channel where he creates entertaining video essays on media and issues affecting Latinxs and QTPOC.

Rubén Angel, better known as Queer Xicano Chisme, is a writer, producer, and performer from South East LA. Catch them being messy on their podcasts: unpacking media on Espoilers Podcast, interviewing cultural creators on Chismology Anthology, and talking politics on Bitter Brown Femmes. He also has a YouTube Channel where he creates entertaining video essays on media and issues affecting Latinxs and QTPOC.

Read Full Bio
author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio