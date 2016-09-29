Our Top 10 Fave Video Game Ships, Ranked

...with every game from Overwatch to Metal Gear Solid featuring girls with girls and guys loving guys. So to celebrate our love for gayming (and some amazing fan art from artists all across the web, like this image of Overwatch heroes Pharah and Mercy by vashperado on DeviantArt), we decided to rank our 10 favorite ships from across the medium.
Did yours make the list?
For some reason, Valve's games constantly attract a wave of ships (not that we're complaining). Nick x Ellis, or Nellis, is pretty hot. Based on the love-hate relationship between these two Left 4 Dead 2 survivors, it's easily the game's most popular ship. Check out hi-host's fanart over here!
Just because two girls live in different worlds doesn't mean they can't have a relationship, right? Metroid's Samus Aran and Super Mario Bros.'s Princess Peach are quite popular as a ship on Tumblr. It makes sense: put two cute women leaders together in a room, ship them as queer, and there's bound to be some sexual tension between the two of them. Check out princessaran on Tumblr!
Ahh, Ryu and Ken, Street Fighter's two friendly rivals. Always looking to best each other in a match, Ryu and Ken constantly cheer each other on, admiring each other's strength and abilities. It's easy to see how all that physical activity could lead to something a little bit more tender in the bedroom. Fanart from sergio-borges on DeviantArt.
Like so many of our favorite ships, Chie and Yukiko are insepable friends in Persona 4. Many of their inner demons relate to their friendship, as seen through their Shadow Selves. Not to mention the fact that there seems to be a tad bit of yuri subtext in the Midnight Channel when their Shadows emerge. So it's easy to see how love can blossom between these two ladies.
Undyne is already one of the hottest girls in Toby Fox's Undertale. Buff and muscular, she fits that soft butch aesthetic well. But shipped with the shy and self-conscious Alphys? Oh, and the fact that both girls are anime geeks too? Swoon! Check out ss2sonic's fanart over here, which features Alphys gushing over Undyne.
FemShep and Liara are one of our favorite pairings from BioWare's Mass Effect, and for good reason. Isn't it just romantic to think about Shepard freeing Liara, bringing her into a world full of action and adventure...and romance? Well, we certainly think so. And DeviantArt user tilhe does too; go check out their fanart here!
Oh God. We can't get enough of this ship! Originally proposed because of the synergy between Pharah and Mercy in Blizzard's Overwatch, Pharmercy has practically taken the fandom by storm. And for good reason. They make a ridiculously cute couple! Whether it's Mercy tending Pharah's wounds or Pharah playing big spoon, it's all absolutely delicious. Check out the lovely fan art by atutcha over at DeviantArt!
Before there was Pharmercy, there was Team Fortress 2's Heavy x Medic. Between Heavy's cries of "I love this doctor!" and Medic's synergy with Heavy's powerful muscles and rather large gun, well... this ship basically speaks for itself. Check out TimeLordEnglish's adorable fanart over here.
Who could deny that Max Caulfield and Chloe Price are the cutest queer girls in gaming? This Life is Strange pairing is one of the reasons so many gaymers can't stop playing DONTNOD's gorgeous coming of age title. Check out the full version of Ma-rin's Chloe x Max fanart over here.
Unf. There's always been a lot of chemistry between Big Boss and Ocelot, especially in Metal Gear Solid V. Ever since their friendly rivalry in Metal Gear Solid 3, it's been easy to see Ocelot's admiration for Big Boss going just a bit further than brotherly love. Easily our #1 choice! Don't forget to check out nove's fanart of the two spending some quality time together.