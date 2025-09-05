One of the best lesbian games ever made is getting a TV show from one of our fave queer creators

Your sapphic gamer dreams are about to come true!

Lesbian video games rarely get the recognition they deserve, but one of the best sapphic games ever made is being turned into a TV series, and a queer creator is helming it.

A live-action version of the critically acclaimed video game franchise Life Is Strange is being made by Amazon Prime Video with Charlie Covell, who is queer and nonbinary, serving as the writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

"It's a huge honor to be adapting Life Is Strange for Amazon MGM Studios," Covell said in Amazon's press release. "I am a massive fan of the game, and I'm thrilled to be working with the incredible teams at Square Enix, Story Kitchen and LuckyChap. I can't wait to share Max and Chloe's story with fellow players and new audiences alike."

The television series, helmed by Covell, who is best known for the comic book adaptation The End of the F***ing World for Netflix, will follow Max, “a photography student, who discovers she can rewind time while saving the life of her childhood best friend, Chloe. As she struggles to understand this new skill, the pair investigate the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student, uncovering a dark side to their town that will ultimately force them to make an impossible life or death choice that will impact them forever.”

Chloe was confirmed to be a lesbian in the prequel game Life Is Strange: Before the Storm, and the relationship between Max and Chloe is central to the plot of the video game franchise. And they’re not the only queer characters in the games; there are other LGBTQ+ characters and romantic interests throughout.

Between sapphic characters and a queer creator at the helm, it looks like we’ll be getting a very lesbian-centric series!