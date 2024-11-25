Scroll To Top
Here are all the MCU & Disney updates that matter — aka the ones Sapphics care about

What If; Jessica Jones; Agatha All Along
Courtesy of Marvel; Netflix; Disney

From bisexual superheroines to lesbian freedom fighters, and epic sapphic team-ups, here is what has our sapphic gaydar pinging.

@andrewjstillman

After all the amazing Sapphic content we got from Agatha All Along, we are officially seated for what the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Disney have in store for us.

Fortunately, that includes them moving forward into Phase Six of their content, and it’s shaping up to be an epic year of releases come 2025/2026. Any fan will know there’s an army of upcoming projects, but let's be honest it’s really only the Sapphic stuff we’re on the lookout for.

From bisexual superheroines to lesbian freedom fighters, and epic sapphic team-ups, here is what has our sapphic gaydar pinging.

Marvel/Disney+

What If…? Season 3 comes in as the last MCU release of 2024, and the season’s first trailer confirmed that Kate Bishop would be a cowboy alongside Shang-Chi. Kate Bishop in chaps? This is Sapphic culture folks. The first episode lands on December 22, and will have fully released by December 29.

Marvel/Disney+

On top of Kate Bishop being a cowboy on What If…?, we’re equally, if not more, excited that the third season will make MCU history by including our bisexual queen Storm as the Goddess of Thunder, which makes her the first X-Man to appear alongside any classic MCU heroes.

Marvel/Disney+

Andor, a spin-off in the Star Wars universe, also features a lesbian couple with Vel and Cinta. After a few years in between the well-received first and the second season, we finally get to see them reunite in 2025 for season two, which is shaping up to be even more epic than season one. Dear Disney, do NOT bury these gays. Please and thank you. Andor season 2 premieres on Disney+ on April 22, 2025.

Riri on 'Ironheart' is our newest bisexual heroine.

The second season of Ironheart, a series that follows Riri Williams picking up from where she left off in Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever, will see us explore a storyline that confirms her character is bisexual. Fortunately, early screenings of the first episode had positive reactions to this occurring. It debuts on June 24, 2025, on Disney+.

Shuri and She-Hulk team up

Avengers: Doomsday, which is slated to release in 2026 and will also star daddy Pedro Pascal, will see a team-up between Shuri from Wakanda and our favorite muscle mommy She-Hulk. What will happen of that team-up, we do not know, but we’re excited to see how it pans out.

Marvel/Netflix

In a bit more of a whomp-whomp, one fan-favorite lesbian character, Jeri Hogarth from Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Defenders, is not likely to return. Carrie-Anne Moss, the actress behind the role, told The Direct that she “loved playing her” and that she “would, of course, love to play her again,” but that she didn’t see it happening and didn’t “feel that” coming her way, which would be a super huge bummer for the sapphic community.

“Young Avengers” to become “Champions”

The originally intended movie for Young Avengers, which features Xochitl Gomez as the lesbian Latina superhero America Chavez from Doctor Strange, will instead move forward as a TV show called Champions.

Elizabeth Olsen in all the things

We have been obsessed with Elizabeth Olsen since Wandavision, and we’re totally stoked that she’s updated her contract with the MCU to include Vision Quest, The Scarlet Witch Movie, Avengers: Secret Wars, The Wiccan series, and Avengers: Doomsday into her upcoming projects, which just means we get to spend all the time with her we wanted and more.

Marvel/Disney+

We just wrapped up the epic first season of Agatha All Along, but showrunner Jac Schaeffer told Backstory Magazine that the writer's room had talked "in great length" about expanding on the Agatha and Rio storyline. Out of anything else on here, this might be what we're most excited for.

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

