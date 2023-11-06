Scroll To Top
Meet 'Overwatch 2's First-Ever Nonbinary Character Set To 'Swashbuckle' Into Season 10

Venture
Blizzard Entertainment

Get hyped — Venture is on their way!

rachelkiley

Overwatch 2 is getting its first nonbinary character!

Blizzard Entertainment held its annual BlizzCon over the weekend, where fans of the company’s games can get sneak peeks at what’s on the horizon. While there were tons of announcements made that had gamers buzzing, one in particular felt like a great step forward for representation in video games.

Three new heroes were announced as part of Overwatch 2’s upcoming seasons—Mauga, Space Ranger, and Venture. Venture is the first Damage hero to be added to the game since Sojourn in April 2022. Of even more interest, they will also be the first nonbinary hero in Overwatch.

We don’t have all the details just yet, but Venture has been described as a swashbuckling Canadian archeologist whose primary weapon is a massive drill. The drill fires projectiles, allows them to burrow under the map and temporarily become invulnerable, and cause even more damage upon bursting back up through the ground.

There are more abilities yet to be revealed, and the team is still putting the finishing touches on Venture generally speaking, but the concept art was shared online following the announcement, getting players hyped.

They also shared a look at some early gameplay so fans can get a little preview of what playing as Venture will look like.

Venture is expected to officially launch as part of season 10, which is estimated to start in April 2024. Overwatch fans currently have access to Mauga as part of a trial run, although he will officially debut as part of season eight, and it’s anticipated Space Ranger will be ready for season 12 late next summer.

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

