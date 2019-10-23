Adventure Time Is Making an Epic Comeback to HBO Max!

Does this mean we'll get to see more of Princess Bubblegum and Marceline the Vampire being cute AF together?!?

It looks like the Studio Ghibli catalog is going to be in good company when HBO's upcoming streaming platform—HBO Max—is released next year, because another animated favorite is making an epic comeback: Adventure Time!

No, your eyes aren't deceiving you! The queer-inclusive Cartoon Network classic (where Steven Universe creator and #PRIDE25 honoree Rebecca Sugar first showed off her creative powers) really is returning to the small screen for a series of four new, hour-long specials entitled Distant Lands, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

"The enchanted world of Adventure Time has mesmerized viewers and critics alike as Finn and Jake right wrongs and battle evil," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, told THR in a statement. "The addition of these specials to the HBO Max kids and family programming lineup is sure to make kids everywhere say, 'Slam-bam in a can!'"

"Welcome back friends!" the official Cartoon Network Instagram said when the announcement was made earlier today.

The original run of the Adventure Time show (which debuted in 2010 and ran for over eight years) made headlines in 2018 during its finale episode when Princess Bubblegum and Marceline the Vampire, two female characters who were often shipped together by the fandom, finally kissed each other!

As expected, O.G. Adventure Time stans, and even the show's cast, were not shy about letting their excitement about new specials be known...

Hopefully, with Distant Lands' release, we'll get to see more of Bubblegum and Marceline's amazing relationship unfold!!

Adventure Time: Distant Lands is set to debut on HBO Max in 2020!