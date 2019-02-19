These She-Ra Cosplayers Got Engaged & Now We Believe in Love Again

Sometimes it's nice to take a break from all of the bad, shitty news that's going on in the world and focus our energies on things that spark joy—like this incredibly adorable video of two She-Ra cosplayers getting engaged!

When your otp gets engaged for real @radicalkev @guilianf congratulations to the beautiful couple! pic.twitter.com/HzePS38AVF — HAPPY TURKEY (@omystephanie) February 15, 2019

It all happened over the weekend at Katsucon (an annual anime and pop culture convention held in Washington, D.C.) when cosplayer Guilian, who was dressed as the titular hero from Netflix's super-queer animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, popped the question to their partner Kevin, who was cosplaying She-Ra's best friend turned rival Catra.

"I finally got to ask the girl of my dreams to be my wife," Guilian captioned in an Instagram post about their proposal. "I’ve been waiting so so long to ask her and this was the perfect moment. Thank you to everyone who made this special moment possible."

At the time of reporting, the video of Guilian and Kevin's proposal that a friend of theirs posted on Twitter had over 24,000+ likes! And their viral proposal even got the attention of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power creator/showrunner Noelle Stevenson!

hello i am fully crying https://t.co/x5ocicTAzL — Noelle Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) February 15, 2019

Do you hear that? That's the sound of our cold, icy hearts melting and believing in love again!!