Imagine Having Lunch with the Badass Women of the MCU

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame hasn't even been in theaters for a week yet, but for those of us who have already seen it, we're all still recovering from the emotional rollercoaster the record-breaking epic put us through.

So what better way to take a mental break from all of those serious Avengers feels than by distracting ourselves with a wholesome AF photo of the badass women of the MCU having what looks to be the best lunch to have ever existed?!

Iron Man himself Robert Downey Jr. shared said photo on his Instagram recently, and we'd literally sell all of our earthly possesions to be joining this amazing squad of women (the same squad who blessed movie theaters everywhere with one of the most empowering, gag-worthy scenes in cinematic history) for a meal. I mean, can you imagine what being in the room must have felt like?!?

K, done fangirling...for now.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.