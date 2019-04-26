This Avengers: Endgame Moment Had Every Gay in the Theater Screaming

Warning! Avengers: Endgame spoilers ahead!

Avengers: Endgame gave the gays everything they wanted with one particular scene in the final act of the film (and no, I'm not talking about that side character with a dead boyfriend).

There are few things queer people love more than powerful women. We can all identify with the underdog, with someone underestimated, and with those who often don't receive nearly enough attention or screen time.

Which is why when a particular girl-power moment happened, my entire row of gay movie-goers erupted into screams.

Again, SPOILERS LIE AHEAD!

Late into the third act, Thanos is still coming for the Infinity Gauntlet and the Avengers put up one last epic fight to stop him from dusting everything. At this point Thanos is just being petty (like, please just die already).

The Avengers fight to get the Infinity Gauntlet to the Quantum realm in Ant-Man's van to prevent Thanos from nabbing the stones, but the determined giant purple thing is knocking back Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Spider-Man, etc. one by one.

When he can't defend himself any longer, Spider-Man passes the gauntlet off to Captain Marvel, who at this point in time is sporting the butchiest haircut I've ever seen.

Clearly, Spider-Man missed her movie because he doubts her powers and voices concerns over whether she'll make it through the hordes of Outriders alone.

"She's not alone," Shuri chimes from a nearby ledge.

The camera zooms out and as Captain Marvel makes her way to the van, every single surviving female Avenger comes into view: Nebula, Okoye, Valkyrie on her pegasus, Mantis, Pepper Potts as Iron-Woman, The Wasp, and Scarlet Witch. They all back her up as the battle rages on behind them.

*cue the gay screams*

Captain Marvel basically just screamed "LETS GO LESBIANS!" and led our favorite badass women into battle. We might not have any explicitly queer superhero Marvel movie moments just yet, but we will accept and nurture this moment as our own.

The internet loved it just as much as we did:

The scene where all the women Avengers link up in the final fight was a top 3 moment of the movie and it’s not 3 — KAREEM HA$$AN + (@IceKareeem) April 26, 2019

Not really a spoiler but there was a scene with all the women avengers and I said YAAAAAAASSSS in the theater LMAO — brooke (@arianadabs) April 26, 2019

I didn’t know I needed an all women avengers movie til now — Eduardo (@erosado624) April 26, 2019