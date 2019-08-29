We Were Almost Blessed With an Okoye & Valkyrie Team-Up in Avengers: Endgame

It would have been so badass to see these two fighting side-by-side!!

A lot of things were revealed at D23 Expo this past weekend, but one of the more interesting revelations to come from the Disney fan event was the news that there was almost an epic team-up between two of our favorite women in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Valkyrie and Okoye.

Almost.

According to a report from ScreenRant, the two badass heroines (played by Tessa Thompson and Danai Gurira) were actually supposed to help each other out and fight side-by-side during the epic battle in the climax of Avengers: Endgame. Concept art of the would-be duo was revealed at D23 Expo, with the two swapping and fighting Thano's cronies with each other's weapons.

It's upsetting that this potentially badass AF scene never made it into the final cut of Endgame, and we're not sure why the hell the creative team behind the highest-grossing movie of all time decided to nix what would have been an extremely empowering moment that fans would have absolutely loved, but I'm trying not to think too much or else I'll just end upsetting myself.

*sigh*

At least we did get that extremely scream-worthy (but too brief) scene with all the MCU women, right?