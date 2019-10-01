Birds of Prey Stans Got Blessed with a New Trailer AND 4 Posters

The Harley Quinn fandom has been getting fed really well lately!!

We've been reporting on Birds of Prey, Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn passion project, since the upcoming DC title was first announced, and as we get closer and closer to the February 2020 release date, we're starting to see more and more promo material roll out.

Just yesterday, we got blessed with not one, not two, but FOUR brand new, colorful AF posters that compliment the first official one we saw last month.

And now, for the moment we've all been waiting for, Warner Bros. blessed us with the official first trailer for the film (and yeah, it's completely glorious)!

Of course, the stans were quick to voice their excitement on Twitter!

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) hits theaters on February 7, 2020!