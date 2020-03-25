Wonder Woman 1984 Pushes Back Release Date

Because of the ongoing global pandemic that is currently affecting millions of people and has many of us in self-quarantine, a ton of pop culture projects that fans have been looking forward to for a while now have been pushed back or rescheduled. Mulan, The New Mutants, No Time to Die (just to name a few). And now, another highly-anticipated flick joins that unfortunate crowd: Wonder Woman 1984.

According to the film's director Patty Jenkins herself, the upcoming Warner Bros. title, which sees the return of Gal Gadot and Chris Pine alongside DCEU newcomers Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, has been rescheduled for an August theatrical release (a two-month delay from its original June 5 release date).

"We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema," Jenkins said in a statement on Twitter. "In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th, 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then."

While it's a bummer that we have to wait even longer to see the highly-anticipated followup to Jenkins' 2017 hit Wonder Woman, we take solace in knowing that we'll (eventually) get to see Diana Prince kick ass and throw that lasso around on the big screen, as intended. (There was a previous rumor going around that the movie might go straight to streaming.)

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to hit theaters on August 14. Watch the official trailer in the video below.