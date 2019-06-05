Scroll To Top
The Colorful New Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Screams 'Gay Rights!'

How badass does Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman look in her new super suit?!?

Raffy Ermac
By Raffy Ermac
June 05 2019 4:26 PM EDT

Although many were sad to find out that Warner Bros. won't be having their usual presence at next month's annual San Diego Comic Con, DC fans weren't left totally in the dark when they got a special surprise today from critically-acclaimed Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins in the form of a brand new, rainbow-colored poster for the upcoming sequel Wonder Woman 1984!!

"One...year..from...TODAY," Patty said on Twitter, teasing the June 5, 2020 release date.

"Although all of us at Warner Brothers won’t be seeing you at SDCC - Hall H this year. We are so excited for what’s to come," Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot herself said in an Instagram post of the poster, which features our titular heroine rocking a new, all-gold suit that would make even C-3PO gag. "So until then here’s a little gift from us to you..."

Because the poster is literally rainbow-colored and the film be released during Pride Month next year, the stans were (understandably) hyped AF...

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5, 2020!

