The Colorful New Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Screams 'Gay Rights!'

How badass does Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman look in her new super suit?!?

Although many were sad to find out that Warner Bros. won't be having their usual presence at next month's annual San Diego Comic Con, DC fans weren't left totally in the dark when they got a special surprise today from critically-acclaimed Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins in the form of a brand new, rainbow-colored poster for the upcoming sequel Wonder Woman 1984!!

By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full-- But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait… pic.twitter.com/QllFzhYRA6 — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 5, 2019

"One...year..from...TODAY," Patty said on Twitter, teasing the June 5, 2020 release date.

"Although all of us at Warner Brothers won’t be seeing you at SDCC - Hall H this year. We are so excited for what’s to come," Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot herself said in an Instagram post of the poster, which features our titular heroine rocking a new, all-gold suit that would make even C-3PO gag. "So until then here’s a little gift from us to you..."

Because the poster is literally rainbow-colored and the film be released during Pride Month next year, the stans were (understandably) hyped AF...

THE NEW WONDER WOMAN POSTER MADE ME GAY(ER) — The Demon Mother @ post con sads (@matelotage) June 5, 2019

wonder woman 1984 is gonna be released during pride month next year the gays are always winning — (@marvelswonder) June 5, 2019

This is the gayest poster I've ever seen, Wonder Woman insinuates amazons are Bi in the first movie, and the second movie releases during Pride next year pic.twitter.com/M91PbOm7rE — Shayna Section (@shaynasection) June 5, 2019

NO COPS AT PRIDE JUST WONDER WOMAN https://t.co/eshm8cirmm — Maze (@MaddieBurress) June 5, 2019

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5, 2020!