Here's Why Ruby Rose Left Batwoman

The Arrowverse world was shook yesterday when news broke that Aussie actress Ruby Rose wouldn't be returning to reprise the lead role of lesbian superhero Kate Kane in the upcoming second season of The CW's Batwoman. Now, it looks like we're getting some insight into Rose's unexpected departure.

According to unnamed sources reported by Variety, the actress was "was unhappy with the long hours required of her as the series lead, which led to friction on the set. It was thus decided by her and the network and studio, Warner Bros. Television, that they would part ways."

Variety also reported that although Rose had to undergo emergency surgery last fall, a close source says her Batwoman exit had nothing to do with physical injuries or health matters.

Devoted fans of the series took the news pretty hard.

While we're not sure who's going to step into Kate Kane's shoes now that Ruby has officially made her exit (Warner Bros. and The CW are still going forward with a second season for the show and are currently in the process of recasting), but we do know that whoever she is, she's got big shoes to fill.

Batwoman first premiered on The CW back in the fall of 2019, and was groundbreaking for being television's first series with a lesbian superhero as the lead character. The show is produced by Love, Simon director Greg Berlanti and showrunner Caroline Dries and is the fifth DCTVU show on The CW considered part of the Arrowverse.