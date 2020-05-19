Ruby Rose Won't Be Coming Back for Batwoman Season 2

Sad news, Batwoman stans: the Arrowverse series' lead star and Orange Is the New Black alum Ruby Rose won't be reprising the role of the titular lesbian heroine.

Although the exact reasons for her departure are unclear, according to Variety, Warner Bros. and The CW are still going forward with a second season for the show and are currently in the process of recasting.

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," Rose in a statement to the trade publication. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles."

She continued:

"I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success–I am truly grateful."

Batwoman first premiered on The CW back in the fall of 2019, and was groundbreaking for being television's first series with a lesbian superhero as the lead character. The show is produced by Love, Simon director Greg Berlanti and showrunner Caroline Dries and is the fifth DCTVU show on The CW considered part of the Arrowverse.