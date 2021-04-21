WandaVision Probably Isn't Going to Get a Second Season

Do you hear that? That's the sound of all of our WandaVision season 2 hopes and dreams coming to a screeching halt...

WandaVision (and its campy, chart-topping bops) took the world by storm earlier this year when it premiered as Marvel Studios' first original TV series for Disney+, but for fans who have been dying to know if we'll be getting blessed with more than just the initial nine-episodes of the first season...we have some less-than-stellar news...

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Marvel Studios' vice president of production and development Nate Moore talked about how the studio plans to roll out its WandaVision nominations for consideration at this year's Emmy Awards, and because they don't want the Elizabeth Olsen-led title competing with their other popular (and lowkey queer) show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, they are submitting WandaVision as a "Limited Series," thus, ending effectively ending our hopes and dreams of more future episodes.

"[The decision] came about sort of as the series was launching, but it was something we were thinking about even as we were making it — not because we think, 'Oh my God, it’s so great,' but because it does feel a bit more dramatic than some of our typical stuff," Moore told IndieWire about submitting The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as a "Drama Series" and WandaVision as a "Limited Series" for Emmy consideration. "As this is sort of our first foray into television, even if it’s Disney+, we thought [the category placement] was appropriate for what the show is trying to tackle."

To further crush our spirits he continued:

"I think WandaVision is a show you can only do once. She can’t go back into that reality. That is such a complete arc of what that character can do and what that story wanted to do, whereas The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is really about dealing with, to me, the legacy of what a superhero is, through the lens of Captain America and his shield, but ultimately through the lens of all these different characters. And that’s a story I think you can revisit in subsequent seasons because it’s an evergreen story. It’s a conversation."

Don't mind us, we'll just have "Agatha All Along" playing on repeat to help us cope with this news...