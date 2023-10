38 Pics From Flame Con 2023 That Will Make You Feel Geeky & Proud

Gotta love Flame Con!

Julean DeJesus + Jorge Llanos

Flame Con is the annual entertainment and comic convention that focuses on LGBTQ+ audiences. Ever since its first iteration in 2015, queer fans have been flocking to Flame Con to showcase their out and proud geeky selves!

The 2023 Flame Con was held in August at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. Meanwhile, the next edition of the event is already booked for August 2024. The event is held by an LGBTQ+ organization called Geeks OUT, which has been putting together these queer-focused conventions for eight years now.

Scroll through to see pictures of the 2023 Flame Con and its attendees in full cosplay!