13 TV & Movie Witches We Will ALWAYS Stan For

Sally is strength itself, the power of her love is only matched by that of a supreme. We all found a relatable modern witch in ourselves when watching this story about familial bond and the love that guides us.
2. Marie Laveau, 'American Horror Story: Coven' (Angela Bassett)
Based on the real life Voodoo queen of the south, Angela Bassett's fictional take on this mystic gave us life and a thrill for all things spooky.
3. Sabrina, 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' (Melissa Joan Hart)
Flying our brooms back to a time of '90s nostalgia, Sabrina charmed her way into our lives on the ABC family sitcom. (Whenever Salem the shade-throwing cat didn't steal the spotlight!)
4. The Witch Judge/Hair Dresser, 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' (RuPaul)
That's right, even mama Ru is a contributor to the practices of Wicca from time to time. There's no doubt she snatched the wigs off of every other basic witch following her 1998 TV cameo on Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.
Our beloved Debbie Reynolds gave our childhood a truly loveable spell caster in the iconic '90s DCOM Halloweentown. Her charming quirk and love for all things norm-defying will never be forgotten.
6. The Wicked Witch of the West, 'The Wizard of Oz' (Margaret Hamilton)
The original green girl! Setting the bar for witchery in pop culture, defying gravity and beauty norms, and showing us that if that basic country girl snatches those shoes before you...throw a fireball at her.
She's the baddest witch in town, the heart and soul of American Horror Story's anthology narrative. Though we might not see her iconic wit and grace on AHS anymore, she still reigns supreme in our covens.