Halloween

TikTok's Chris Olsen & New Boyfriend Win Halloween Dressed As Ken & Allan

(L) Chris Olsen and (R) Chris Olsen and Patrick Johnson dressed as Ken and Allan

Who needs Ken and Barbie when you can have Ken and Allan?

TikTok’s favorite gay creator Chris Olsen made his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend when the two showed up to Heidi Klum’s infamous Halloween party dressed in the cutest couple’s costume.

Olsen, 25, celebrated Barbie by dressing up as Mojo Dojo Casa House Ken, complete with a fur coat over toned abs, while his boyfriend Patrick Johnson, 26, dressed up as Allan, wearing his signature short shorts and color-blocked button up.

In a cute TikTok video, Olsen lip syncs to “I’m Just Ken” while Johnson keeps interrupting him to say “I’m Allan, I’m Ken’s buddy.” The video is captioned, “The love story no one knew they needed.” They’re so cute!

@chris The love story no one knew they needed @Patrick Johnson #ken #allen #barbie ♬ original sound - Chris Olsen

But the couple wasn't done yet, they also dressed up as Mario and Luigi, posting photos on Instagram, hilariously captioning the post “Siblings or dating?”

This isn’t the first time Olsen has made a splash on Halloween. Last year, he held up a sign reading “Daddy?” at a Harry Styles concert, leading to him being captured on the jumbotron and causing the pop star to interact with him.

“I held it up at a Harry Styles concert last Halloween and I have it framed in my apartment,” Olsen said of the sign in an interview with British GQ. “It used to be above my bed, but I felt like that was a little weird to have a sign that says ‘Daddy?’ there. So now, I have it just framed sitting against a wall for when I need to remember that it happened and that I had a nice conversation with Harry Styles in the Forum in L.A.”

The social media comedian first announced his new relationship in September with a TikTok video, after savvy fans found out that the pair went to Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour together, according to Queerty.

Olsen, who has 12 million followers on TikTok, rose to fame on the app for his relatable and hilarious content, but he’s not the only one with a following. Johnson has also amassed over 170,000 followers on the app.

Latest Stories

