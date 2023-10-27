23 Pics of Rainbow Alley's Monster Bash For Queer Youth

This event looked like a huge blast!
Images: Courtesy Ashley Schoenbauer for The Center on Colfax
Rainbow Alley’s second annual Monster Bash took place in October 2023, and let’s just say that it was a spooktacular success!
With sold-out tickets for the second year in a row, this year’s Monster Bash costume party placed the spotlight on 50 queer youth who were able to celebrate Halloween in an affirming and supportive space. The event also featured a magic performance by award-winning magician Charly Charms, as well as face-painting, games, and performances from local youth drag artists. Meanwhile, a costume contest with prizes was held for the queer youth in attendance who went dressed up.
“I think it’s really special for youth to have a queer Halloween event to attend,” Vincent Wong, the Center’s Coordinator of Youth Services, said. “I didn’t see a single person who wasn’t in costume, and I feel like you can only find that kind of spirit and enthusiasm for dressing up at an event for queer folks.”
When asked about their favorite moment from the event, Wong said: “A kid dressed up as Link [from The Legend of Zelda games] came up to me after [the costume contest] and said ‘It doesn’t matter that I didn’t win anything because I still had fun, and that’s all that matters.’”
