8 Places to Meet LGBTQ+ Friends Online, Because Putting Yourself Out There Can Be Hard

8 Places to Meet LGBTQ+ Friends Online, Because Putting Yourself Out There Can Be Hard

Shutterstock

There’s nothing more affirming than having a group of LGBTQ+ friends.


Shutterstock

Whether you’re in a small town or a major city, there are other LGBTQ+ people near you. The hard part is just actually finding them. There’s nothing more affirming than having a group of queer friends, but if you’re struggling to meet people (or are, you know, stuck inside quarantining because of an ongoing global pandemic), try finding friends online!

If you're not sure where to go, try these 8 places out for a start.

1. Instagram

guy posing for Instagram

Shutterstock

Instagram is a great place to find people to follow and interact with them from there. Since this app is more photo-based and people make plenty of use of Instagram Reels, this can feel like a great way to actually get to know somebody when you’re talking through DMs or comments. Sometimes, you may even meet up in person and either end up as besties or partners.

2. TikTok

group of people on their phones

Shutterstock

TikTok is really becoming a breed all on its own. If not for finding friends, you can utilize “TikTok University” to basically learn about anything you need to on the topic within minutes. Like with Instagram, the video aspect puts both a face and a voice to the name behind the screen and lets you feel more connected with the other users.

3. YouTube and Discord

man setting up a ringlight to film

Shutterstock

Personally, I’ve actually had the most success finding friends through having a YouTube channel. Often, creators have separate Discord servers where they meet and chat more regularly, and Discord also becomes a great place to meet other LGBTQ+ individuals, as well. Outside of connecting with creators, you can also find Discord groups specifically designed for what you’re looking for.

In regard to YouTube, having your own channel also lets other people get to know you a little bit better, too. Posting longer content allows for vlogs, reviews, various topics, or anything you desire. The more you get to know people, the more they’ll want to see, so use this to your advantage, especially if you’re trying to grow your online presence!

4. Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr

phone with pride flag

Shutterstock

One of the easiest ways to meet LGBTQ+ people online is through Facebook. It’s still possible for people to conceal their identity or present a false identity through Facebook, but it’s a little harder, and there are usually more red flags (an empty profile, no pictures, no friends). Search "LGBTQ" + [Your City/Closest Large City] or Queer Exchange [Your City] to find groups of queer people in your area.

Tumblr can be a mess. Tumblr is usually a mess. But if you start following LGBTQ+ blogs you like, send a message. There are even some Tumblr blogs dedicated to finding LGBT friends. Most Tumblr users are in their teens and early 20s.

Twitter can also be a good place to meet LGBTQ+ friends of all ages. Search tags you’re interested in, follow a group of people with common interests, and search for online/virtual meetups in your area.

5. Use Meetup.com

two women on a date

Shutterstock

Meetup.com can be a little hit or miss, but try searching terms like LGBTQ, queer, lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender to find groups near you. You’ll find queer book clubs, hiking groups, improv groups, softball teams, foodies, bar hoppers, and more. If you’re not in school and you’re not meeting people at work, it’s a good way to find a group of LGBTQ+ people with common interests! (And there's a whole bunch of virtual, online Meetup options available to people during this era of social distancing!)

6. Try dating sites and apps

dating apps

Shutterstock

A lot of people create dating profiles for the sole purpose of making friends, while others are open to new friendships and dates. State that you’re looking for friends in the first line of your profile. The dating app Her is geared toward lesbian, bi, queer, and trans women and non-binary people. OkCupid has the world’s greatest feature—"I don’t want to see or be seen by straight people." OkCupid focuses a lot on compatibility questions and a lengthy profile, and has a wide selection of options for gender and sexual orientation.

7. The Empty Closets forum

a chatroom

Shutterstock

Empty Closets is an online forum for ages 13 and up, with a chat room for members who apply. The forum covers a ton of topics, from entertainment and media to coming out later in life. I’m always a little iffy about chatting with people who are essentially anonymous in real life, so if you’re doing a virtual meet up from Empty Closets, add someone on Facebook or get some proof they are who they say they are first.

8. For ages 13-24, try TrevorSpace

a group of teens online

Shutterstock

TrevorSpace is a monitored youth-friendly site where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth ages 13 to 24 can connect with other young people throughout the world, and can get involved in their local LGBTQ+ communities.

Latest Stories

