Scroll To Top
Identities

10 Sexualities You May Not Have Heard Of

10 Sexualities You May Not Have Heard Of

10 Sexualities You May Not Have Heard Of
Shutterstock

The terms keep expanding, but here are a few to help you keep up!

@andrewjstillman


What is a QUILTBAG, anyway?

10 Sexualities You May Not Have Heard Of

Shutterstock

These days, there are so many different sexual identities it's almost impossible to keep up with them. It seems like every other day, there's a new one in the mix, and while we're all trying to main supportive and inclusive, it's important to educate yourself whenever you can to avoid offense.

Although some newer terms are gaining popularity, there are still a whole lot that are barely getting scratched at the surface.

Here are 10 sexual identities you may or may not have heard of, as well as a little info on what they are.

1. Skoliosexual

skoliosexual flag

Shutterstock

People who identify as skoliosexual (sometimes spelled scoliosexual) are only attracted to individuals who identify as either transgender or nonbinary. This doesn't particularly mean they won't be attracted to cisgender people, but it's commonly agreed upon that their attraction is to anyone who is not cisgender. As it's a newer term people are still getting used to, some of the boundaries are still getting put into play, and others challenge the label for being considered discriminatory.

2. Allosexual

group of queer people having fun

Shutterstock

Being allosexual is basically the exact opposite of being asexual -- it just means that you experience sexual attraction toward other people at least sometimes in your lives. While some people think the term is unnecessary, it actually exists to separate the idea of what is considered "normal." For example, instead of saying "an asexual person isn't normal because they don't experience sexual attraction toward others," it's instead saying, "asexual people do not experience sexual attraction, allosexual people do, and both are completely normal and acceptable."

3. Androsexual

group of people under a queer flag

Shutterstock

"Andro" is a Greek prefix representing masculinity, and thus, androsexual individuals are attracted to males, masculine energy, or those who identify on the male spectrum. Although many sexualities focus on the gender binary, including "those who identify on the male spectrum" sets androsexuality apart because you don't have to be attracted to a physical male. Someone could simply have masculine features or a masculine demeanor and those who identify as androsexual are likely to feel an attraction.

4. Graysexual

graysexual flag

Shutterstock

"Graysexual" is actually one of the umbrella terms used for asexuality. The "gray area" here, if you will, is that graysexuals experiences attraction occasionally, and sometimes doesn't enjoy sexual intercourse at all. Usually, they only enjoy it under very specific circumstances, and their sexual attraction is extremely limited.

5. Sapiosexual

group of queer people in a photoshoot

Shutterstock

Here's one for the thespians out there: Sapiosexuality is attraction toward highly intelligent people. This attraction is so important that it's actually the most important trait in a partner. This is a relatively new term, as well, and both heterosexual people and those on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum can identify as sapiosexual. Due to it's newness, it's another one where the fine print is still getting a little tuning, especially for those who consider it to be more of a fetish as opposed to a sexual orientation or identity.

6. Spectrasexual

group of queer people laughing behind a flag

Shutterstock

This one can get a little tricky, because spectrasexuality sounds a lot like pansexuality, in that spectrasexuals are attracted to a wide range of sexes, genders, and gender identities. One key difference here is they still have certain preferences, whereas those who identify as pansexual or omnisexual are not concerned with gender at all. Like a lot of others on this list, it's still a newer one, so don't feel bad if you haven't heard of it yet.

7. Pomosexual

pomosexual flag

Shutterstock

Those who identify as pomosexual either refuse, don't fit, or aoid any sexual orientation labels that use convention terms like gay, lesbian, or anything in between. Some pomosexuals may either be queer or questioning, while others may not be. It exists to challenge assumptions held within the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as the assumptions about what it means to be queer in the modern day.

8. QUILTBAG

queer people taking a selfie

Shutterstock

QUILTBAG isn't so much an identity as it is an acronym. It stands for Queer/Questioning, Undecided, Intersex, Lesbian, Transgender/Transsexxual, Bisexuals, Allied/Asexual, and Gay/Genderqueer. Basically, it's just "LGBTQIA+" rearranged into an acronym spelling a word to encompass the entire spectrum of what it means to be a QUILTBAG. This one isn't exactly new, but it is getting more use as people try to move into different terms to use.

9. Autosexual

three queer people sitting together

Shutterstock

Autosexuality is all about the me, myself, and I. Autosexual individuals primarily experience sexual attraction toward themselves, and who better to love you than you? Don't get it twisted, though: The keyword here is primarily. Autosexual individuals are still happy with and desire sexual and romantic relationships, it's just, at the end of the day, they're just going to prefer having sex with themselves.

10. Polysexual

polysexual flag

Shutterstock

"Poly" as a prefix means many, and many people automatically associate it with "polyamorous," which is being involved in more than one relationship at a time. Polysexual, on the other hand, is actually a lot like being spectrasexual, in that they are attracted to many, but not necessarily all, genders. One key difference between the two is that spectraseuxals may experience attraction on a spectrum of many identities, and polysexuals are attracted to many either scattered or selected identities. Polysexuals may or may not have a gender preference and could also experience different levels of attraction to genders.

IdentitiesGenderIdentityGenderqueerNonbinaryLesbianGayLGBTQ+Trans
allosexualandrosexualautosexualgraysexualpolysexualpomosexualquiltbagsapiosexualskoliosexualspectrasexualsexual identitySexual Identity
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Mathew Scott Montgomery, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

22 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

25 Sex Toys Every Gay Man Should Own
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Sex Toys Every Gay Man Should Own

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio