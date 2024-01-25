What does being a 'power top' actually mean?





They may be rare, but they're out there... Shutterstock ​Within the gay community, power bottoms seem to be a dime a dozen. They're fun, they're charming, and they love a good top. That said, the tops out there seem to be dwindling, especially as men discover the joys of bottoming. When talking about the various sexual positions, the term "power bottom" gets heard relatively often, but one that doesn't get the same amount of shine is its polar opposite: The power top. Read on for what this elusive "power top" actually is, as well as some myths and facts about their role in the bedroom.

What is a power top? Shutterstock A power top is generally known to be a little more dominant and aggressive in the bedroom and likes to take control. They usually exude the "top energy" more than others, which basically means everyone knows their preferred role whenever they're out in the wild. We'll cover some more of these details as we explore, but for now, this basic understanding will do.

Can power tops ever be on the bottom? Shutterstock They could, yes, and it's definitely possible that a power top could also be versatile, whether completely so or a top-leaning vers. Still, if you're going after a power top for his power top energy, you may as well prefer to take the bottom bunk for yourself. Versatile men are out there, so if a good flip session is what you're actually on the hunt for, don't be afraid to keep looking to find what you need. Let's talk about some other myths and facts revolving around what it means to be a power top.

Myth: Power tops have no emotional connection to sex Shutterstock This isn't exactly exclusive to just power tops, but a lot of gay men have no trouble separating sex and emotional connection. This heavily revolves around the hookup culture we all live in, and there's no judgment here about that. It isn't exactly untrue that power tops don't have any emotions when it comes to sex, but more so that they're far from the only ones who experience that.

Fact: Power tops know how to take care of their men Shutterstock What's more important than the emotions is the fact that power tops tend to know how to take care of their men, whether with or without the emotional connection. They get pleasure out of watching their bottom moan, taking life's aggressions out on each other, and exploring each other's boundaries in a safe and consensual way. They know how to get down to business and they know exactly what they're doing once they're there.

Myth: Power tops can never be submissive Shutterstock In the bedroom, this is probably unlikely but when it comes to life, however, maybe not so much. This is more likely when you're actually in a relationship with someone, but power tops are simply selective for if and when they submit to anything. In general, they like to maintain the control and lead the experience, but every so often it feels just as good to let the bottom take the reins and give the power top a break.

Fact: Power tops enjoy exploring the power dynamic Shutterstock When done respectfully, power dynamics are a fun thing to explore, and power tops are all about it. When it comes to sex, they're really about the experience. That said, they're often on the hunt for someone who wants to totally submit. What's even more exciting is people who don't normally submit to anyone, but give up the control just for him (aka, power tops topping other power tops). Even though the power top is mostly about playing games, he still provides the necessary experience when the time is right.

Myth: Power tops like it quick and easy Shutterstock Unless you're pressed for time, who actually likes it quick and easy? Yes, your power top is likely horny all the time, and that can be hard to keep up with. But like we mentioned above, he's also all about the experience, and if you're only going to be together the one time, he's likely to want to make the most of it and enjoy it for himself. If your power top finishes quick, your hole is either too good to handle, or he's just not actually into you and doesn't know how else to say it.

Fact: Power tops are known for lasting longer Shutterstock It's really one of the things power tops are known for, honestly. They're like machines. They're always ready, they're always hard, they're always down. You can be in the subway, at the movie theater, waking up, or any variation in between. He can have a quickie in any of these places if he needs to, but he'd prefer arranging something where you two can spend some time together and he can really show you what he's made of.

Myth: Only tall men can be power tops Shutterstock This is kind of a struggle myth for tall men in general. Most people think tall men are automatically tops, whether in power form or normal. They think of power tops as big, muscly, rugged, and rough. Those kinds of power tops certainly exist -- but those same types of big, muscly, rugged, and rough guys can also equally enjoy being a power bottom. Shorter men are also known to pack some heat in the groin area, so if size matters, someone a little smaller might actually be better in the long run.