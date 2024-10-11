Kevin McHale apologizes to Jay-Z for rapping on 'Glee' & says he 'forgot' the final seasons

Glee will never die.

Kevin McHale shot to superstardom by playing the lovable Artie Abrams on the very popular show, but even he admits that he's blocked out the last couple of seasons from his memory.

Thankfully, he's taking the time to relive all of his best moments on Glee by watching the show back with his costar Jenna Ushkowitz for their hit podcast And That’s What You Really Missed.

"Our memories are a little fuzzy. We don't really remember the last couple seasons. The first three we remember really well, but as the show got on, my brain was fuzzy. We were singing crazy things. You forget every now and then," McHale tells PRIDE.

It's honestly no surprise that McHale has blocked out some of his performances on Glee. He even jokes that his rapping skills were questionable at best.

"Why am I rapping again? What is this? Just know that I'm with you. If you're one of those people that watched the show and you're like, 'Why is Artie rapping?' I would say the same thing when I went into that recording booth. I'm so sorry Jay-Z."

Although his Glee days are certainly behind him, McHale's performance roots are stronger that ever.

Starting tonight, he's costarring in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. alongside Beanie Feldstein and Noah Galvin.

"It's so funny and everybody is so good. It's also similar to my experience in Glee where I'm sitting on risers watching everybody perform! It's a very special show. I've never laughed more in my entire life."

The show runs from October 11 to 20 and fans can get tickets here. To see the full interview with Kevin McHale, check out the video at the top of the page.