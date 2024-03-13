Kevin McHale served as David Archuleta's gay guide when he was coming out (exclusive)

This is the duo we didn't know we needed.

Kevin McHale is one of the most beloved members of the LGBTQ+ community for his wit, charm, and many memorable moments as Artie Abrams from Glee.

Not only does the star keep us entertained daily, but he's also helping his fellow queers accept their identities.

While walking on the carpet at the 32nd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party over the weekend, the star revealed that he served as a resource for David Archuleta while he was coming out.

"When things were happening ages ago, I told him, 'If you ever need to talk to someone, just call me,' and he calls! No one does that. I was so happy. I was like, 'You've come come to a safe space. This is nonjudgemental. Ask me anything. Let's work through this,'" McHale tells PRIDE.

What's also incredible is that McHale is still touching base with Archuleta to this day... as a good sister should.

"We have our check-ins! To see his evolution to who he's becoming is so wonderful. I think people feel that on the internet or through his music. What you see is what you get. He is just the sweetest person. He deserves to live exactly however he wants to."

This is behavior we have to stan! To see the full interview with Kevin McHale at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party, check out the video below.